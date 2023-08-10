SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”: dying in the intensive care unit – health

Mr. Braun injured his leg, actually a trifle. But in the end he is in an artificial coma – and the biggest question of all arises: When should medicine let a person go? Episode 5 of the SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”.

When Mr. Braun arrives at my intensive care unit, he can no longer think or speak clearly. He lies in his bed with a pale face, chills all over his body, and a high fever. His blood pressure is dangerously low, his heart is racing: Mr. Braun is in acute danger of his life. Here in the intensive care unit, treatment with strong medication and all sorts of machines should help to keep his circulation and breathing going. But: with what perspective? And above all: does he even want that?

