Home » SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”: dying in the intensive care unit – health
Health

SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”: dying in the intensive care unit – health

by admin
SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”: dying in the intensive care unit – health

Mr. Braun injured his leg, actually a trifle. But in the end he is in an artificial coma – and the biggest question of all arises: When should medicine let a person go? Episode 5 of the SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”.

When Mr. Braun arrives at my intensive care unit, he can no longer think or speak clearly. He lies in his bed with a pale face, chills all over his body, and a high fever. His blood pressure is dangerously low, his heart is racing: Mr. Braun is in acute danger of his life. Here in the intensive care unit, treatment with strong medication and all sorts of machines should help to keep his circulation and breathing going. But: with what perspective? And above all: does he even want that?

See also  Saving children is not a business

You may also like

AIDS, discovery of a new way by which...

Memorandum Mef-Kkr, ministry up to 20% in the...

Clean eating for a week – the nutrition...

Study Shows Walking Less Than 4,000 Steps a...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

“we used a molecular model to synthesize a...

2022 School of Technology Graduation Ceremony at Universidad...

HIV, first patient without CCR5-delta-32 mutation recovered with...

In a confused state he doesn’t call 112,...

Eris: The New Variant of Sars-CoV-2 Spreading Globally...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy