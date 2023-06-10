Home » Szczesny, Bremer, Chiesa and Vlahovic away? If the price is right…
Szczesny, Bremer, Chiesa and Vlahovic away? If the price is right…

by admin
Szczesny, Bremer, Chiesa and Vlahovic away? If the price is right…

Fabio Riva Saturday 10 June 2023, 08:06

TORINO – The Juve of the future takes a little step back. In the middle of the Eighties (Eighties wanting to… sell, to be precise). And the executives reinvent themselves: a little Gigi Sabani and Iva Zanicchi, a little Ezio Greggio with a mood that oscillates between “Ok, the price is right” and theit’s tough for all tastes» of the legendary Drive In. Let’s imagine Francesco Calvo and Giovanni Manna, in a while the Cristiano Giuntoli (net of various ostracisms) wandering discouraged through the rooms of the Continassa admiring (in disbelief) certain engagements, certain contracts, certain paid and unpaid bonuses inherited from the previous management. Some are already there (fresh from automatic renewal) and some others are on their way back. For example Weston McKennie e Dejan Kulusevski: gifts by Fabio Paratici. As well as Arthur. To add to Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado.

Everyone has a price

Many, too many players. Many, too many millions of euros. A mount of engagements that is worse than a Tarpeian cliff. And few – too few… – games to play in football that matters. That is why, above all, the mission is to sell, dispose, place some elements deemed not particularly functional to the project. Or, considered particularly functional to the budget. Even better if both. And you’re not wrong if you say that at the moment everyone – or almost everyone – has a price in the Juventus squad. They are transferable. Even some of those champions who until recently were seen and considered (and paid for) as foundations or pillars on which to rest the future.

