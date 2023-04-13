Home Health Szczesny replaced due to chest pain during Juventus-Sporting: here’s what happened
Health

Szczesny replaced due to chest pain during Juventus-Sporting: here’s what happened

by admin
Szczesny replaced due to chest pain during Juventus-Sporting: here’s what happened


Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was forced off in the 44th minute of the first half of the Europa League match with lo Sporting Lisbona due to a physical problem: the images have caught him putting a hand on his chest at heart level, then, a few seconds later, with the ball out on goal and before the clearance, he bent down touching his chest again, he approached Bremer telling him he was in pain, and immediately asked for the exchange. Subsequently, Locatelli also reached his teammate, drawing the attention of the medical staff. The 32-year-old Polish goalkeeper was replaced by Perin but came out in tears with his face in pain but on his legs. Allegri immediately tried to comfort him on the sidelines (in the dialogue between the coach and the doctor, the lip of the word “fear” was guessed). Szczesny had made a couple of decisive saves during the first half.

Szczesny, exams ok: “I got anxious”

Szczesny underwent an EKG immediately at the stadium’s medical center after complaining of palpitations. The exam ruled out heart problems. Further checks will be carried out tomorrow. “I got a bit anxious, but we just did all the checks and everything is ok, the truth is that I saw Mattia well in training…” the Polish goalkeeper joked at the end of the match. “I was scared, it never happened to me, it was hard to breathe, now I’m much better”. Then Szczesny went back to joking commenting on Perin’s double final save: “Simple, they threw it at him. I complimented him, he’s a golden boy who never complains. We’re a good group, there’s also Carlo Pinsoglio, it’s a pity he didn’t come in too. I’m very happy for Mattia”.

See also  Multiplayer Survival "The Witcher Picks up a Gun", a new work inspired by "Gun Astoria" and Harry Potter memes | 4Gamers


You may also like

Vegans are not always health conscious

Roma ko 1-0 with Feyenoord: Pellegrini misses a...

All ready, the classic gym reopens

Minister Gröhe at the meeting of German-speaking health...

R21 malaria vaccine, 80% effective / “Surprising results,...

“In chemotherapy, decide diet and sport with the...

Final Fantasy 16, new extended gameplay video from...

Is it true that foods are lighter? Solved...

Friends anticipation evening fifth episode 15 April: eliminated...

STEM CELLS AGAINST CANCER

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy