Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was forced off in the 44th minute of the first half of the Europa League match with lo Sporting Lisbona due to a physical problem: the images have caught him putting a hand on his chest at heart level, then, a few seconds later, with the ball out on goal and before the clearance, he bent down touching his chest again, he approached Bremer telling him he was in pain, and immediately asked for the exchange. Subsequently, Locatelli also reached his teammate, drawing the attention of the medical staff. The 32-year-old Polish goalkeeper was replaced by Perin but came out in tears with his face in pain but on his legs. Allegri immediately tried to comfort him on the sidelines (in the dialogue between the coach and the doctor, the lip of the word “fear” was guessed). Szczesny had made a couple of decisive saves during the first half.

Szczesny, exams ok: “I got anxious”

Szczesny underwent an EKG immediately at the stadium’s medical center after complaining of palpitations. The exam ruled out heart problems. Further checks will be carried out tomorrow. “I got a bit anxious, but we just did all the checks and everything is ok, the truth is that I saw Mattia well in training…” the Polish goalkeeper joked at the end of the match. “I was scared, it never happened to me, it was hard to breathe, now I’m much better”. Then Szczesny went back to joking commenting on Perin’s double final save: “Simple, they threw it at him. I complimented him, he’s a golden boy who never complains. We’re a good group, there’s also Carlo Pinsoglio, it’s a pity he didn’t come in too. I’m very happy for Mattia”.