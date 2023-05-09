T cells can be activated to fight tumors. « Medicine in the Library

The scientists University of California – San Diego have discovered an automatic signaling mechanism that drives the anti-tumor response of T cells; the findings may inspire new cancer therapies and biomarkers.

T cells are a type of white blood cell that protect against infection and help fight cancer. In lymphatic organs, T cells are trained by antigen-presenting cells, which, as the name suggests, present an antigen (a piece of tumor or pathogen) to T cells, stimulating an immune response.

T cells are a type of white blood cell that play a central role in the immune response. Photo credit NIAID.

A key part of this process is the binding of B7a protein on the surface of antigen-presenting cells, with CD28, a receptor on T cells. This interaction B7: CD28 it is a major driver of the T cell immune response. Once trained, T cells leave the lymphatic organs and travel throughout the body to find and attack their targets.

Through a series of experiments, the researchers discovered that T cells could self-activate by curling their cell membrane inward to allow the B7 protein and the CD28 receptor to bind to each other.

The researchers then confirmed that this self-stimulation was indeed effective in boosting T-cell function and slowing down tumor growth in a mouse model of cancer.

“We have found a way that T cells are able to live outside their normal homes and survive in a tumor’s foreign environment, and we can now develop clinical strategies to increase or decrease these pathways to treat disease.“, said Prof. Enfu Hui.

