Even the simplest drugs can cause damage to the body if they are not taken correctly and their dosage is not respected. If you are of this age, the use of Tachipirina 1000 is not recommended

The progress made in the world of medicine has allowed man not only to live longer but also to improve the quality of his life. In fact, just think what a life without drugs would be like and what impact even i minor health problems on the normal performance of our daily tasks.

In fact, one of the most used categories of drugs that have improved the quality of our days it’s definitely the pain relievers that allow us to silence small pains such as headaches and body aches. Before using them, it is always advisable to seek the advice of your general practitioner. One of the drugs the most common paracetamol-based is Tachipirina which allows you to give immediate relief in states of physical suffering.

This is the drug most purchased by Italians, useful for medical first aid and can be used to treat mild pain. In this case, asking your doctor first is necessary because there may be some physical conditions that are not compatible with taking the drug and that they could make the situation worse rather than improve it. A comparison is therefore always necessary.

Tachypirine has two different dosages: the 500mg one and the 1000mg one. The latter has a quantity of paracentamol twice as high as that of 500. For this reason, it can be used for slightly more intense pains such as tooth pain or menstrual pain. However, this dose must absolutely not be taken by anyone of this age.

Here’s who shouldn’t take Tachipirina 1000

First of all, it is clear that if you have an allergy to paracentamol, Tachipirina should not be taken under any circumstances and you should ask your doctor for a substitute drug to be used as an analgesic. Also, it is known that sufferers of hemolytic anemia can’t take tachypirine as the drug contains sorbitol which is a sugar used in pharmacology.

The use of Tachypirina 100 is highly discouraged to all persons who are not less than 15 years of age. In fact, an organism in pre-adolescence is not yet ready to bear such an intense dose of paracentamol.

Also, it is advisable to take one pill every eight hours and not to exceed the number of two or maximum three tablets per day.