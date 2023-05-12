Tachipirina before driving: what are the main risks to know | Don’t underestimate them

Tachipirina is a drug rather used to relieve flu symptoms. However, taking it before driving can be dangerous

Make use of tachypirine nowadays it is practically a custom. Just feels like you have a bit of fever or something like a flu one always tends to assume it. In these years characterized by Covidits consumption has grown further, but it would be advisable to use it at the right times and in the right doses given the contraindications.

In fact, the tachipirina which has the paracetamolit’s a MEDICAL which can cause drowsiness and for this reason in theory it shouldn’t be taken if you intend to carry out some activities that require a certain degree of attention.

Tachipirina before driving: this is why it is better to consult a doctor first

A potentially fitting example concerns the management of theautomobile. Indeed take the lead implies a certain responsibility given that the risk of going against an accident is always to be taken into account. In this case it is also necessary to understand whether the tachypirine may affect concentration and reflexes as well as others medicines.

Apparently, however, this drug has been classified as safe with very limited potential side effects. In any case, it is always better to read the leaflet so as to dispel any kind of doubt. And right here it is clearly written that “does not affect the ability to drive or use machines”. Therefore, it can be taken before driving.

If you are in good health tachypirine should not affect the performance of individuals at the guide, but the discussion changes if you are not used to taking it. Perhaps it is preferable to wait a few hours before taking the machine and hit the road. However, the main advice is to consult your own doctorwho has full knowledge of your medical history and can tell you with greater certainty how best to act.

To this it must be added that not everyone tolerates the paracetamol. The consequences in these circumstances can be highly unpleasant and therefore it is best to be cautious. On the other hand, in such a broad panorama as that of medicines, fortunately there is no shortage of alternatives, indeed they abound. Therefore, it is better not to leave anything to chance, with these products there is no joke and even if they often have a similar conformation they are not candies. After all, as the old saying goes “Prevention is better than cure”.

