Tachipirina is now present in the homes of all Italians thanks to its multiple benefits and its few contraindications, but are we really sure about this drug? Often yes, which is why we tend to abuse it, risking unwanted effects for our health.

One of the leading drugs for muscle, flu and menstrual pain is definitely tachipirina. Thanks to its active ingredient, paracetamolis used both as an analgesic and antipyretic.

What you need to know about tachipirina

Many of us are unaware that Tachipirina should not be taken at close range without consulting the package leaflet. The 1000 mg dosage in adults is used to combat pain of various origins, flu and fever, respiratory diseases, neuralgia and muscle pain. children of course in different dosages. Tachipirina can be taken both in tablets and in sachets and while for children it is also possible to administer it in the form of syrup or suppositories for the little ones

Being a very varied drug with regard to its use, in some cases a long-lasting treatment is not necessary, in some cases, however, its use requires a more prolonged intake use is linked to a multiplicity of painful manifestations that can be easily controlled, others unfortunately require a more prolonged intake.

Overdose is always not recommendedbut even taking after less than 6 hours is strongly not recommended for those suffering from renal overloadin these cases it would be better to take some a lower dosage 500 mg every 6 hours and if the keratin is less than 10 mg it will be better to take a 500 mg dose every 8 hours instead of 6.

Do not abuse this drug: the risks

Medical indications drug
In the moment of hiring it is always a good thing consult the leafletespecially if we know for sure that we will continue the treatment for a long / medium term. The risks we can face are liver disease and liver problems, as well as changes in the blood and kidneys.

In case of persistent pain it is necessary to contact your doctor and explain the situation in detail, do not change the dosage and frequency of intake independently in order not to risk worsening the situation.

Typically to take 1000 Tachipirina you must be at least 15 years of age, assuming that you have made sure that you do not have any hypersensitivity to paracetamol and that you do not have pathologies that determine dosages other than the standard ones, you can take one tablet or one sachet no less than 4 hours apart, for a daily dosage of up to 3 intakes. We have of course given you a standard indication of the different dosage typesbut never forget to see your doctor in case of a complication.

