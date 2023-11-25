Tai Chi: A Powerful Tool for Delaying Cognitive Decline

New Research Suggests Tai Chi May Delay Cognitive Decline

Physical activity has long been considered beneficial for overall health, but recent research by American scientists suggests that an ancient exercise could be able to delay mild cognitive impairment for a couple of years.

This ancient exercise is Tai Chi, an ancient discipline originating in China that promotes physical and mental development through gentle stretches, breathing, and concentration techniques. The practice is often referred to as “meditation in motion” as it requires constant movement from one position to the next without stopping.

Mild cognitive impairment presents signs such as memory and thinking alterations, but of a less severe nature than in Alzheimer’s. Individuals may experience difficulty expressing words, regularly losing objects, and forgetting scheduled events or meetings.

The study, published in the scientific journal Annals of Internal Medicine, involved 318 older adults with mild memory problems. The participants engaged in a more challenging version of Tai Chi, called Cognitive Enhanced Tai Ji Quan, where they had to attempt to spell words as they moved, for one hour every two weeks for six months via videoconference.

Additionally, the participants were given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a test that measures cognitive functions such as attention, language, conceptual thinking, concentration, and orientation. At the beginning of the study, the average score of the participants was 25. After six months of Tai Chi practice, the researchers discovered that those who had participated had managed to increase 1.5 points on the cognitive test. Results were even better for those who performed Cognitive Enhanced Tai Ji Quan, as they gained 3 points on the cognitive test.

Elizabeth Eckstrom, one of the authors of the research, notes the relevance of the results as they indicate a delay in cognitive decline for a significant period of time. She suggests that consistent Tai Chi practice may prolong the onset of cognitive decline and potentially delay the progression to dementia.

The potential benefits of Tai Chi on cognitive function are further supported by the physical activity being vital for memorizing various postures and stretches, thereby forcing the brain to engage in fluid mind-body movements.

The study’s findings add to emerging evidence of the benefits of Tai Chi on cognitive function, with recent research by a team of scientists from Jiao Tong University in China suggesting that the martial art could also slow down symptoms of Parkinson’s. This type of disorder causes tremors and slow movements, and the study found that both pain and falls were reduced, in addition to improved memory and concentration among volunteers practicing Tai Chi.

The promising findings from these studies highlight the potential for ancient exercises such as Tai Chi to play a significant role in promoting healthy aging and cognitive health.

