The course for this has already been set in the last legislative period: the long-term care insurance funds and social welfare agencies were legally obliged to recognize the payment of standard wages in geriatric care as economical and thus fully assume it. Institutions that are not bound by collective agreements are also covered by this statutory regulation. As a result of the care reform, improvements in staffing levels were achieved almost everywhere in geriatric care. In this way, 10,400 additional full-time positions can be created in seven federal states alone. Gröhe pointed out that there is still a lot to be done in this election period to strengthen care. The emergency program for better staffing in hospitals and care facilities, which the CDU, CSU and SPD discussed in the exploratory talks, can only be the beginning. Further steps must follow.

Almost every second care facility in Germany is already taking part in a project to reduce bureaucracy, and the number of additional carers in care homes has more than doubled from 28,000 in 2013 to around 60,000 now as a result of the care reform. This means that an average of more than four additional carers are now available for each care facility.

Good working conditions also include employers taking care of the health of their employees. It is therefore important that employers in care use the opportunities created by the Prevention Act. The “training and qualification offensive for geriatric care”, which was initiated together with the federal states and associations, is also having an effect. With more than 68,000 geriatric nursing students and a total of 139,000 nursing students in nursing, pediatric nursing and geriatric nursing, never before have so many people opted for nursing training as in recent years. Nursing training was modernized with the Nursing Professions Act so that the nursing profession becomes more attractive and nurses have better career and advancement opportunities. The school fees in geriatric care will be abolished everywhere and a training allowance will be introduced.