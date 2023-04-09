Home Health Taiwan, 9 warships and 58 aircraft of China around the island
Taiwan, 9 warships and 58 aircraft of China around the island

Nine warships and 58 Chinai aircraft are currently stationed around Taiwan. This was announced by the island’s defense ministry, as Beijing’s military maneuvers continue for the second day. The ministry added that it is monitoring “Chinese military movements through a joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance system,” adding that the warplanes detected as of 12 noon local time included a mix of fighter jets and bombers.

During yesterday’s Chinese military exercises, “joint precision attacks were simulated against key targets on the island of Taiwan and surrounding waters”, state media reported today. The Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has announced that the air force has deployed dozens of planes to “fly in the airspace of the target” and the ground forces have carried out exercises for “precision attacks on multiple targets”.

