Microsoft Xbox Taiwan announced that the long-awaited “Xbox Design Lab” wireless controller customization service has officially landed in Taiwan. From now on, Taiwanese players can create their own personal of wireless controllers that showcase your unique value and character as an Xbox gamer.

The Xbox Wireless Controller can be quickly paired with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 PC, Android and iOS devices via Xbox Wireless or Bluetooth. Whether you are a console, PC or mobile gamer, the Xbox Wireless Controller The modern and sophisticated design that is close to ergonomics has always brought players a smooth and comfortable gaming experience.

According to Xbox, allowing fans to express themselves in the game journey through opportunity and choice is one of the most important core missions of Xbox, and through the Xbox Design Lab service, every player can easily design a personal controller for their own Xbox gamer identity By creating exclusive logos, players can connect more closely to their gaming experience and express their different selves.

Customized parts color matching and lettering service in one stop

Xbox Design Lab allows players to customize the color matching of all parts of the wireless controller, providing more than 20 colors for players to freely match the controller’s front body, back shell, bumper keys and joysticks, and can also be designed with metallic luster. It is applied to the launch key and direction key, while the grip and ABXY, share, capture and other keys also provide different options for players to choose.

In addition to the colorful color options that allow players to play with billions of combinations, the Xbox Design Lab also offers an add-on laser engraving service, which allows players to engrave their name, Xbox gamertag or any text with personal meaning on the controller.

LGBTQIA+ special models and exclusive designs such as “Jelly Bean”

In addition to being able to customize the color of all accessories, Xbox Design Lab also offers a variety of exclusive design wireless controllers for players to choose from. It includes a special style designed with the flags representing 34 LGBTQIA+ groups intertwined, expressing the importance and respect Microsoft Xbox attaches to various groups, and continues to be committed to creating a diverse and inclusive gaming platform.

Many popular games have also been the inspiration for the Xbox Design Lab, whether it’s the playful candy-colored design inspired by Fall Guys, or inspired by Crusader Kings III and “Fall Guys.” Cool and handsome styles inspired by Destiny 2 can add a touch of flavor to players in different game sessions! And all the exclusive designs are more open for players to adjust freely, and players can directly embellish their personal styles on the existing styles.

The wireless controller purchased through the Xbox Design Lab starts at NT$1,990. Consumers only need to complete the design and make payment on the website, and then they can receive the wireless controller at the designated address entered on the website without any shipping charges.