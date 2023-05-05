Tajani, the minister-ferryman, and the new Forza Italia powers on stage at the convention – breaking latest news

Il Red string that everything binds remains him, as he has been for almost 30 years now. It is Silvio Berlusconi whose wait was celebrated on Friday – in the packed hall of the East End Studios – and his return will be celebrated on Saturday. But a lot changes in a Forza Italia whose leader for the first time is more idea than flesh, more distant image than lively presence. The Cavaliere – they say – watches from his suite at the San Raffaele the party of him who tries to walk alone, without him, held by the hand of the one who is now the regent and who plays all or almost all the parties, Antonio Tajani. In a sort of infinite marathon, the Foreign Minister manages a day that certainly marks a success, which gives a sign of life and resistance, and he does so by conducting debates, introducing ministers, enlivening even the lightest moment, the one dedicated to sport with Incocciati, Dossena and Cabrini «which for me as a Juventus player is a great satisfaction».

But above all, Tajani seems to be the now officially accredited ferryman and the manager of a party that has definitively gone from being a thorn in the side of the government, as in the beginning, as a very faithful ally who however claims his own space at the centre, monitors it, consolidates it. Despite the absence in the newspaper of Silvio Berlusconi, absolute and undisputed leader but operationally firm. It is up to him, the coordinator, to maintain the balance between the old guard and the new, a transition that is by no means easy but is now underway. It is no coincidence that the convention is in fact opened by Tajani himself, who however leaves the floor as a second intervention ad Alessandro Sortethe coordinator of Lombardy who has taken the place of the ex powerful Licia Ronzulli in the management of the region and who – thanks also to his friendship with martha fascinates — seems poised to gain ever greater weight: «It's the convention of the union of the party because we have the goal of returning to the Europeans in double figures. President Berlusconi has reorganized the party and we are on the field to prove that he wasn't wrong », is his rallying cry.

Then there is perhaps the most significant blow for the future of FI, and it is the presentation of the 500 young blues that they should take the baton from the elders. He drives them Stephen Benignideputy also very present in Arcore and in the inner circle of martha fascinates: 36 years old, the attitude and tone of a perfect blue manager, the coordinator of the youth movement brings all the local leaders – under 35 with experience in the area – to the stage and almost offers them to the gaze of the Knight, so that he can see a future within reach hand. And never mind if they are almost all men, so much so that after 20 calls the first woman is given a liberating applause.

It would almost seem like a revolution given that, at the beginning of the convention, there was an absence of Licia Ronzulli. It would have been sensational, and in fact it was a false alarm: around four o'clock the group leader in the Senate arrives and goes to sit in the front row, together with the faithful Alexander Cattaneodefenestrated from his role as group leader in favor of Paolo Barelli: «Why shouldn't I have been there? Don't talk about wars or truces, there are different souls, but then you find the synthesis », she assures. Slightly less diplomatic Cattaneo: «A sign of unity after the March reset? Well, under Berlusconi we are all united for sure, yes. Alongside him we are all united in the work…».