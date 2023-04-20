Take care of your mental health without too much effort: request the Psychologist Bonus like this

Extension coming soon for the Psychologist Bonus 2023, but this time the contributions received could be higher.

The Government has chosen to continue disbursing funds for access to welfare services, such as visits to the psychologist. There are many novelties at stake.

Taking care of your mental health has become essential, especially after the particular period experienced with the pandemic which has created many problems. In this regard, the Government has decided to extend the famous psychologist bonus established a few years ago during the lockdown phase.

It is an economic benefit that is part of the bonuses announced for the protection of both individual and collective health. In fact, even finding himself in a different situation than the one experienced during the covid, the legacies of a blockade that involved thousands of people are still vivid.

In this article we will clarify the issue of the bonus and the new features it will present in its new 2023 version.

Psychologist bonus 2023: the extension arrives but with some reservations

The famous psychologist bonus already used in previous years is also included in the vast offer of bonuses made available to the Government. The first obvious problem with respect to the provisions of the decree Thousand extensions 2022, mainly concerned the funds that were not sufficient to cover the amount of demand from the citizens. In fact, the investment offered by the Government was approx 25 million euros which were enough only to cover 330 thousand requests. Unfortunately the situation for the current year will not be the best. According to what the 2023 maneuver establishes, this year the funding will be reduced to 5 million and, the following year the expense will be approx 8 million.

Who is the bonus for and how much is it for?

Assuming that resources will be drastically reduced, it is wrong to say that everyone can access them. We can say that, at first, the possibility will be given to those who need to start a psychotherapy course and let’s talk about those with certified disorders of anxiety, stress e depression. Another fundamental requirement to be respected is represented by the reference ISEE. To be considered a beneficiary, you must have an ISEE lower than 50,000 euros per year. The amounts received by the beneficiaries will also change as we pass from a maximum amount of 600 euro a 1500 euro per year.

What are the methods of requesting

There is still no actual news on the timing within which this concession can be accessed. We can say that the request, as in previous years, can be made in different ways. Among these we mention:

Online procedure: by accessing the Inps website under item “Contribution to psychotherapy sessions”;

by accessing the Inps website under item “Contribution to psychotherapy sessions”; Telephone procedure: through the INPS contact center on 803.164 (free from a landline) or 06 164.164 (for a fee from a mobile network).