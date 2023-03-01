Water and lemon: it is a drink that in recent years has become a healthy morning habit for many people. That’s because it’s a really healthy wake-up proposition that allows you to start the day in the best possible way and we’ll explain why below. The advantages that can be found in taking this drink daily are:

Younger skin and definitely bright: thanks to the presence inside the lemon of a good dose of vitamin C and other useful substances, a rejuvenation of the skin and a greater luminosity of the face can also be noted;

Ease of losing weight: there are those who take this drink of water and lemon as an aid during a slimming diet as it promotes faster weight loss (if taken, however, within a balanced diet.

Better digestion and bowel regularity: this drink helps the digestive system and greatly facilitates the process of eliminating waste products from the body, prevents the problem of constipation but it also prevents diarrhea, thus ensuring regular intestinal functions;

Stronger Immune System: lemon helps to keep our body's immune defenses in perfect health and therefore, taking the drink every day helps to better protect us from influences and infections of various kinds.

It is detoxifying and energizing: in fact, it helps to detoxify the body for the benefit of the skin but in general of all the other functions of the body and therefore, in the long run, we could find ourselves with a higher degree of energy.

Remineralize: lemon is an excellent source of potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium and therefore has a remineralizing effect on our body. It can also help replenish all the salts in the body even after a very intense training session.