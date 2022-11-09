Covid on the rise and the flu which, this year, will further complicate the management of infections. A thrilling mix that, between now and the next two or three weeks, will cause a surge of illnesses and only with tampons will it be possible to clarify. The alarm comes from general practitioners who, in these hours, find themselves with full clinics.

COLD HOUSES AND OFFICES The lowering of temperatures and, in fact, heating them in the house to a minimum, is causing an increase in colds, sore throats and ear infections. To these are added the cases of fever and diarrhea that raise the alert for possible new Covid infections. And Covid which, when verified, returns to see the number of cases rise.

THE DIAGNOSIS In addition to seeing the number of patients grow, it will be necessary, in the coming days, to understand what type of virus we are facing. «Influenza-like viruses are already widespread – explains Pierluigi Bartoletti, deputy national secretary of Fimmg, the Federation of general practitioners – and the flu is circulating much more than in the past.

In these very first weeks we are already 4 times above the average that was recorded in the precovid period because in recent years we have been sick less thanks to the protection measures. Also, with the onset of cold weather, an increase in respiratory viruses can be expected. This means that in this phase it is necessary to undergo the tampon, in the 5 days following the arrival of the symptoms. Doctors must be able to activate as soon as possible both patient isolation in the event of Covid and the right treatment which, especially in the elderly, follows a specific process “.

IN 7 DAYS + 140,000 CASES The mix of viruses in circulation, therefore, could put a spanner in the works for managing infections. Also because Covid continues to circulate and in recent days it seems to be recovering. The latest weekly bulletin published by the health ministry, in fact, records an increase of almost 140 thousand cases in a week: on 28 October the total cases were 23,504,224 with an increase of 29,040 cases compared to the day before, while on 3 November the infections had reached 23,642,011 with an increase in the previous 24 hours of 38,996 new cases. So the surge recorded overnight compared to the previous week is also relevant.

