Takeda and HUTCHMED announce

OSAKA, Japan, CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, HONG KONG, SHANGHAI & FLORHAM PARK, New Jersey–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) & HUTCHMED (China) Limited (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM, HKEX:13 ) (HUTCHMED) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to conduct a priority review of its new drug application (NDA) for fruquintinib, a potent inhibitor highly selective vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) -1, -2 and -3 for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

