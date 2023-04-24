Home » Taken ill while walking: well-known doctor in resuscitation
Taken ill while walking: well-known doctor in resuscitation

by admin
He is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Rummo, FP, a well-known doctor from Benevento, born in 1955, who suffered a heart attack while walking in the area of ​​the Institute…

He is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Rummo, FP, a well-known doctor from Benevento, born in 1955, who suffered a heart attack while walking in the area of ​​the agricultural institute, in the Piano Cappelle district, just outside the city walls. After the emergency surgery, performed by the hospital’s cardiologists, his conditions are stable but the first 48/72 hours will have to pass before the reservation on his state of health is lifted. According to the reconstruction of the facts, the professional received immediate first aid from a pharmacist who was walking in the area with a family member. The woman, who immediately realized that she was dealing with a person with a serious illness, proceeded to carry out the life-saving maneuvers, waiting for the 118 ambulance to arrive, which was guided by telephone by the person who was with she.

Difficult task for the emergency vehicle to be able to identify the precise location in the maze of narrow streets that make up the Agrario district.

