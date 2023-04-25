Home » taken lab with virus and disease, serious biohazard
taken lab with virus and disease, serious biohazard

WHO has said fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan have occupied a central public laboratory that holds samples of viruses and diseases, including polio and measles, creating an “extremely, extremely dangerous” situation. “There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of a warring party’s central public health laboratory,” said Nima Saeed Abid, World Health Organization representative in Sudan.

Meanwhile, after a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed between the warring parties under US auspices in Sudan, up to 270,000 people could flee to Chad, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). and South Sudan.

UNHCR representative in Chad Laura lo Castro said 20,000 refugees had arrived in the country and the organization expects up to 100,000 “in the worst case scenario”. On the other hand, “in South Sudan, the most likely scenario is that of 125,000 returning South Sudanese refugees and 45,000 refugees,” UNHCR representative Marie-He’le’ne Verney said during a press briefing.

