Takeover of Generali, the Del Vecchio holding will be able to increase to 20%

MILANO — Games are reopened for the control of Generali of Trieste, the largest insurance company in the country with over 500 billion in assets under management. The news comes from IVASS, the authority that supervises the insurance market, which on Friday 30 authorized Delfin, the financial holding company of the Del Vecchio family, to raise more than 10% of Generali’s capital. The request was presented without fanfare on 17 April because – already having 9.8% of Generali’s capital – Delfin had “involuntarily” exceeded the 10% threshold due to the repurchase of treasury shares by the Trieste-based company . A technical fact, which however induced Francesco Milleri, the manager who runs the safe owned by the heirs of Leonardo Del Vecchio (who died in May 2022), to seize the opportunity and ask the Supervisory Authority to be able to remain above 10% and possibly climb further. Milleri could have sold a small package of shares and gone back under 10%, but he didn’t. He preferred to aim high, getting the green light. “Ivass authorizes Delfin to hold a qualified shareholding of more than 10% of the share capital of Generali”, is written in IVASS resolution 54.

Del Vecchio, for the heirs a shower of 618 million 26 June 2023

What does all this mean for the financial battles that have been fought around the Mediobanca-Generali galaxy since the days of Enrico Cuccia? It means that just over a year after the tough clash between the partners that took place in the company’s 2022 assembly, the games can reopen. A year ago a group of shareholders made up of Leonardo Del Vecchio, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, the Benetton family, the Crt Foundation and other small entrepreneurs had openly challenged the list promoted by the board of directors and supported by Mediobanca, Generali’s first shareholder with 13 %. The team of challengers lost, raising almost 30% of the capital, while the board list won with over 40%, thanks to the support of all market investors. Thus the managing director Philippe Donnet was reconfirmed in his role for another three years.

Now, however, things could change: if Delfin, on the strength of Ivass’ authorization, in the coming months increases its stake to almost 20%, with a considerable outlay of money, it must be said, the balance could tip over at the next share count . However, a first test on what could happen in the future will arrive shortly and will have as its backdrop the renewal of Mediobanca’s top management, scheduled for October. The two games are intertwined because Piazzetta Cuccia holds 13% of Generali and therefore controlling upstream means having great power downstream as well.

The long summer of Piazzetta Cuccia by Francesco Manacorda 15 May 2023

Del Vecchio had understood this well and being a historical shareholder of the Lion of Trieste in 2019 he had begun to buy Mediobanca shares, also because the historical shareholder Unicredit had left, leaving the investment bank at the mercy of events. Personal aspects also influenced Del Vecchio’s takeover of Mediobanca, first up to 10% and then 20% of the capital. In particular, his irritation with the bank’s management for having thwarted his plan to invest 500 million in the IEO (European Institute of Oncology, founded by Umberto Veronesi) to further develop it as a center of excellence at an international level.

The fact is that, by buying 20% ​​of Mediobanca, Del Vecchio has hoisted a new Italian flag in the shareholding structure of the investment bank which was falling apart (even the French Bolloré left after twenty years). And at the same time he erected a protective wall on Generali, preventing any large insurance or financial group from scaling the company through the less expensive doors of Mediobanca.

But now the match heats up even more. According to the dictates of the ECB, that 20% of Delfin cannot be transformed into a controlling and management stake in Mediobanca. A bank can only be controlled by a subject supervised by the Bank of Italy and no single entrepreneurial group can control the majority of the votes of the winning list in the meeting. So then, in view of the October appointment to determine the future leadership of Mediobanca, the financial maneuvers have begun. Caltagirone bought shares and rose just under 10%, some rumors say that even the Benettons, as they had already done in Generali, have put together a package of Mediobanca shares close to 5%. And then other entrepreneurs, such as Danilo Iervolino, shifted their interests to Piazzetta Cuccia, in a sort of pincer maneuver.

In practice, there is a group of shareholders who could count on 40% of the capital and who would aspire to have control of the board. But without an agreement with the outgoing board of directors, it should trigger another battle like the one waged a year ago in Generali, risking another defeat. Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca, has in fact already demonstrated that he has the market on his side, thanks to substantial profits and generous dividends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

