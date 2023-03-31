The former Venice and Salernitana midfielder was the author of a terrible car accident. Kiyine’s life is not in danger, but he suffered several fractures.

The soccer player Sofia’s Kiyine, who played for Salernitana and Venice in Italy, was the victim of a serious car accident. After hitting a roundabout at full speed, the Belgian lost control of his car and ended up in a gym. Kiyine would not be in danger of life, but he suffered multiple fractures in the accident.

A truly terrible accident that saw the midfielder born in 1997 as the protagonist who presumably hit the edge of a roundabout and going at high speed lost control of the car and literally took off. Kiyine’s car landed directly in a gymnasium.

The edge of that roundabout practically turned into a trampoline, launching the car into the air, which was already going at an impressive speed. The firefighters intervened promptly and rescued the footballer who was immediately taken to hospital. Noit would not be life threateningbut since this accident he seems to have suffered several fractures.

Sofian Kiyine is a footballer well known by Italian fans. Belgian by nationality, with an Italian mother, he wore the shirt of the last season Venezia, with which he scored 1 goal (against Bologna) in 26 appearances. Before him he had played for Chievo (for three seasons in Serie A) and for Salernitana, lived his best years with the grenade. Because in the first year he scored 10 goals, while in the second he celebrated a historic promotion.

The Belgian midfielder with the Venezia shirt, in the 2021-2022 season.

Also a member of the Lazio, but with the biancocelesti he never took the field. Last September he left Italy and signed a four-year contract with historic Belgian club Louvain. 20 games and 2 goals withOh Leuven, who occupies eleventh position in the standings, has no European chance but also does not run the risk of relegation. Now the player will have to stop for quite a while.