Taking a cold shower when it’s really hot? Why experts advise against it

Summer temperatures don’t just mean bathing fun, you have to protect your body from the heat. Heat guides and farmer’s wisdom provide different, sometimes contradictory tips. Do I shower better cold or warm? Do I only ventilate in the morning and evening or also during the day? Who needs special attention? What really helps?

Drink plenty of water: up to three liters

Rule number one: drink water. “2.5 to 3 liters of water a day and I emphasize water. That doesn’t work with sweet lemonades that make you thirsty, and certainly not with alcohol,” says Dirk Skowash, specialist in internal medicine, cardiology and pneumology at the University Hospital in Bonn. Patients with heart or high blood pressure problems should discuss a suitable concept for drinking with their doctor.

The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) also warns against alcoholic beverages. “In heat and strong sunlight, alcohol works faster and more intensively. As a physical consequence, the blood vessels expand, which lowers blood pressure and increases the risk of circulatory collapse,” says Heidrun Thaiss, head of the BZgA.

Cold showers stress the body when it is hot

When the sun is beating down and the sweat is pouring down, nothing seems better than a cold shower. Unfortunately, this is more of a strain on the body than refreshment. “It’s like ice cold drinks. The body then has to warm up again to the outside temperature. That costs energy,” says Skowash. So take a lukewarm shower.

Rest and small meals

“No sport in the midday heat and at such high temperatures, preferably not at all,” advises the Bonn doctor Skowasch. So when it’s hot, you can learn from the “siesta” of the Spaniards. Outdoor activities should be shifted to the morning or evening hours.

And when it comes to eating, Skowash recommends taking it slowly: “It’s better to have several small meals, fruit and vegetables.” According to Lea Schmitz from the Animal Welfare Association, four-legged friends also have to drink a lot and avoid long walks in the heat: “At lunchtime, at most, a short ‘Pippi round’ , otherwise ‘siesta’ – if possible in the shade or in a cooler place.”

Proper ventilation drives away the heat

The NRW consumer advice center recommends ventilating for long periods at night and only briefly during the day. Air movement, for example from a fan, also relieves the feeling of heat. Additional sources of heat are, according to consumer advice centers, refrigerators and heating pipes.

Prefer shade to the sun

As beautiful as the long-awaited summer is, a tree or parasol provides shade and cools down. “Get out of the heat, in the shade, airy clothes – that sounds trite, but it’s important,” says the Bonn doctor Skowash.

Babies and pet owners have to be careful

Heat is particularly dangerous for babies and young children. The BZgA warns that they are not yet able to regulate their heat balance so well. Children should therefore be protected from the rays with sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and preferably play in the shade. According to the BZgA, a crimson head, impaired consciousness and increased body temperature are symptoms of heat stroke, in which children have to get out of the sun immediately and go to a doctor or to the hospital.

Dog owners shouldn’t leave their animals in the hot car, warns Lea Schmitz from the Animal Welfare Association. Basically, you should watch the dog closely in the high temperatures. Very strong panting, glassy eyes and deep red or pale mucous membranes are alarm signals.

In the event of heat stroke, call an ambulance

“Heat stroke is a real emergency where you should call an ambulance right away,” Skowash said. Symptoms are headaches, clouding of consciousness, vomiting, cramps and shock, which can be fatal.

