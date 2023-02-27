The shower is an important moment of the day for many people, both to overcome themselves and as a way to relax. They are strictly personal habits and a lot also depends on the type of skin and lifestyle but, even in this case, but taking a shower every day may not be quite adequate. Unlike the face, which must be washed and cleaned in the morning and evening, taking a shower every day puts the well-being of the skin at risk.

Taking a shower every day: here are the consequences on our body

Frequent washing alters the pH of the skin, removes the good bacteria and natural protective oils of the epidermis, damaging hydration and luminosity. In addition, all this exposes us to a greater risk of infections. This happens due to various factors, starting from the temperature of the water, which if too hot will dry and irritate the skin. Even the high concentrations of limestone are not ideal, but what most of all acts on the well-being of the skin are the detergents.

Many of the soaps and shower gels that we generally use, in fact, are disproportionately aggressive, in particular, those that foam more. Therefore, we like a bath among a thousand blue bubbles more than our skin. In the absence of specific conditions, the ideal is to alternate. Precisely for this, take a bath or shower 2/3 times a week and for the rest of the days wash the specific parts that need daily hygiene. But lifestyle and climate also need to be taken into consideration. Those who practice sports, for example, will wash after each workout as sweat causes humidity and the consequent proliferation of fungi and bacteria.

With the summer heat, on the other hand, one is inclined to wash more often and even several times a day, in this case it is recommended to avoid the use of detergents. But if you really can’t, our advice is to prefer delicate and natural soaps and shower gels. So here’s why it’s important to be balanced in taking a shower during the week, to ensure that a relaxing moment doesn’t become a problem too.