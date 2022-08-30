Home Health Taking advantage of Savage Game acquisition, Sony officially launches PlayStation Studios Mobile
Taking advantage of Savage Game acquisition, Sony officially launches PlayStation Studios Mobile

Taking advantage of Savage Game acquisition, Sony officially launches PlayStation Studios Mobile

Sony PlayStation Studios Mobile

With the acquisition of Savage Game Studios, Sony officially launched PlayStation Studios Mobile, intending to expand its influence in the mobile game world. According to the official statement, the new studio will “provide more ways for people to enjoy Sony content”, with the aim of using mobile games to “reach players who are unfamiliar with PlayStation and PS games.” Although Savage Game has not produced a real work so far, its co-founders have participated in the development of well-known games such as “Clash of Clans” and “Angry Birds”, so the experience should be very rich.

After absorbing Savage Game, PlayStation Studios Mobile will operate independently from the console division, but the “new experiences” it creates will still be based on PlayStation IP and well-known titles on the platform. And Savage Game itself “has begun work on a new, unpublished AAA mobile live-service action game,” but more details are yet to be revealed.

