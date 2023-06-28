Taking medication correctly: 9 tips for sharing, swallowing, storing

3. Trick swallowing inhibitions

If you have trouble swallowing pills or capsules, you can chew a piece of banana, swallow the pulp along with the medication, and then drink a glass of water. If you are not able to do this, ask the pharmacy whether the drug can be broken up or whether there is another preparation that is easier for you to take. This also applies to the treatment of children, who often find it difficult to swallow pills.

4. Adhere to the right time of day

Read the leaflet on the package or ask your pharmacist when the right time to take it is: before or after eating – an interval of one to two hours is recommended – or with food. You should take some medicines on an empty stomach early in the morning. Sometimes it can be a good idea to use a medication just before going to bed.

Tipp: Stiftung Warentest regularly evaluates drugs and provides detailed information on each drug, such as dosage and dosage form.

5. Prevent mix-ups in the household

If other members of the household are taking medicines, you should store them separately to avoid mix-ups. Label medicines clearly. If you have trouble seeing, get help! And give yourself enough time to take it. This is how you avoid mistakes.

6. Better not to share tablets

Those who need a lower dose sometimes want to split tablets. Get a special tablet divider for this from the pharmacy. But it is better to ask for a suitable dosage. A number of tablets must not be divided, including prolonged-release tablets – just as little as certain dragees or capsules. For example, it can be a coating intended to protect against light, air and moisture, or to provide delayed or staggered release.

7. Do not store medicine in the bathroom

A suitable place for a medicine cabinet is the bedroom or an unheated adjoining room in the apartment. It can get too humid and too warm in the bathroom or in the kitchen: Both of these can affect medication. In a household with children, the medicine cabinet should also be lockable.

Tipp: If your remedy has to be stored in the fridge, the crisper is a good place, where the temperature fluctuates the least.

8. Protecting children from abuse

Childproof storage is often neglected when the funds are in use to cure a sick child. Suppositories are then ready to hand in the bedside drawer or the liniment for colds is next to the bed. That can be dangerous. Signs of incipient poisoning are often nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Sometimes the children also seem apathetic, feverish and sweaty. Then you should immediately call your regional poison control center (usually reachable under the area code and +11924) or consult a doctor directly.

9. Know the durability

All medicines have an expiry date – the manufacturer is liable for the product quality until then. The package leaflet describes how long a liquid – such as a tincture, drops or juice – or a semi-solid medicinal product – such as a cream, lotion or ointment – ​​can be kept and used after it has been opened for the first time.

Tipp: Always write down the opening date on the packaging. Always tighten the cap of bottles with drops and juice, otherwise liquid will evaporate and the solution will become more concentrated. Also seal ointments and creams well.