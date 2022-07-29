For all the usual afternoon sleepers, there is bad news on the horizon … results emerged that show that the most “addicted to rest” are more likely to die.

To corroborate the foundations of the study carried out in the land of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, there is further research conducted by scientists at Xiangya Hospital Central South University in China, which show that the participants, monitored following daily afternoon rests, were more prone to develop stroke and high blood pressurerespectively up by 24% and 12%.

At the same time, participants who dabbled in occasional naps were found to be 7% more diagnosed with high blood pressure and 12% more to suffer a stroke than those who they did not allow themselves a nap during the day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that high blood pressure increases the risk of suffering a stroke or experiencing heart disease.

The common practice among young people, known as Snooze, from set the alarm at minute intervals, to be “awake” for a specific time, it was also harmful to health. The under 60 who slept almost every afternoon, were subject to a risk of pressure increase equal to 20%, despite a 10% increase for the over 60.

However, according to experts, napping can be a wake-up call. symptom of suboptimal health conditions that hinder real rest and lead people to sleep unscheduled.

“This study argues and argues that taking more naps leads to an increased risk of problems with heart health and other discomforts”Says Dr. Michael Grandner, of the American Heart Association, who was not involved in the research.

“This may be due to the fact that although taking a nap itself does not pose a risk, many people who allow themselves afternoon rest may do so due to lack of sleep at night. Not being able to sleep at night it is associated with poorer health and naps are not enough to balance this lack. “The researcher continues

Yet, for those who need rest, the optimal nap time is 10-20 minutes, according to NASA., whose research has shown how short naps have increased the performance of their drivers 34% and improved their vigilance up to 54%.

Other studies, however, assert that the afternoon nap increases our mental agility.