TALIA is the first structure in Italy to combine Artificial intelligence e Automatic Tongue Treatment. It was born in Pisa, as a spin-off of the Institute of Computational Linguistics “A. Zampolli ”of the CNR, in collaboration with GruppoMeta of ETT.

I systems of Automatic Language Processingusing Artificial Intelligence, they transmit to a computer the skills necessary to use natural language, for example to interact with people (think of chatbots). They also enable the automatic extraction of information from texts or other media and dynamically extending the linguistic competence, as happens with the instant translator. With automatic speech processing systems, it is possible to carry out analyzes at an unimaginable speed for the capabilities of the human being. For example, it is possible to understand what a text is about, how it speaks about it and what is the prevailing sentiment, the target, the native language of the writer, even if different from that of the text, and, with a certain accuracy, including his age and level of education. Thus, this technology is experiencing exponential growth in recent times, transversal to a multiplicity of sectors of the knowledge society, from the Public Administration, to schools, to health care and also to the enhancement of intangible cultural heritage.

Simonetta Montemagni, director of the “A.Zampolli” Institute, remembers: “It is certainly no coincidence that TALIA was born within the” Antonio Zampolli “Institute of Computational Linguistics of the CNR of Pisa which has been operating in the field of Computational Linguistics since 1967, as Division of Computational Linguistics at the National University Center for Electronic Computing (CNUCE), and since 1978 as an independent Institute of the CNR. For years plays a key role in the development of technologies, products and services for automatic language processing, with an eye to the Italian language “.

Talia is the first computational linguistics spin-off that directly confronts the needs of the market, focusing on experimentation and implementation of state-of-the-art models for the analysis of the Italian language (and not only) in real application contexts. Giovanni VerreschiCEO of the ETT Group, which has controlled GruppoMeta since 2021, declares: “The market objective is to engineer NLP (Natural Language Processing) algorithms and technologies, the result of academic research, and make them easily usable through scalable and performing Cloud services in various sectors: from healthcare to publishing, from school to tourism, to the PA and, in general, for all those realities that need to catalog and return a large amount of data “.

The spin-off aims to become the reference subject for all companies and realities that need manage, store, analyze, catalog large amounts of data and textual content to transform them into accessible information and / or reorganize them, understand them, rewrite them automatically. Talia is also able to supply innovative servicesboth with respect to tools of text analysis that in authoring phase (for the realization of a multimedia communication that can be reproduced on a PC) and writing.

“Talia’s purpose is precisely to collect the results and skills of all these years of research by the Institute of Computational Linguistics and exploit the state of the art in the field of Automatic Language Processing (TAL) and Artificial Intelligence ( IA), to create software products and systems capable of solving any task that requires the analysis and production of the text with the speed and reliability of a machine, but with the skills of a human being “conclude Felice Dell’Orlettapresident of Talia and first researcher of the CNR.