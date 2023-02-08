#laprioritàseitu is the new cancer prevention campaign that the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci presents on February 9 with a talk show from Casa Sanremo, at the Palafiori, from 10.45.

The talk show, hosted by Marco Liorni, will be opened by a greeting from Amadeus, artistic director of the Sanremo Festival. The oncologist surgeon Giulia Veronesi, the director of Day Time Rai Simona Sala, the Olympic champion Sara Simeoni and the model and TV presenter Samantha De Grenet will participate in the debate.

The participation of artists and singers is expected as testimonials and supporters of the awareness campaign on cancer prevention.

Follow the event on the ministry website, on Youtube channel institutional and on San Remo house

