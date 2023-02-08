Home Health Talk show at Casa Sanremo on cancer prevention, live on 9 February from 10.45
Health

Talk show at Casa Sanremo on cancer prevention, live on 9 February from 10.45

by admin
Talk show at Casa Sanremo on cancer prevention, live on 9 February from 10.45

#laprioritàseitu is the new cancer prevention campaign that the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci presents on February 9 with a talk show from Casa Sanremo, at the Palafiori, from 10.45.

The talk show, hosted by Marco Liorni, will be opened by a greeting from Amadeus, artistic director of the Sanremo Festival. The oncologist surgeon Giulia Veronesi, the director of Day Time Rai Simona Sala, the Olympic champion Sara Simeoni and the model and TV presenter Samantha De Grenet will participate in the debate.

The participation of artists and singers is expected as testimonials and supporters of the awareness campaign on cancer prevention.

Follow the event on the ministry website, on Youtube channel institutional and on San Remo house

Download the poster

See also  "Marvel Spider-Man Remastered Edition" PC version graphics card recommended GeForce GTX 1060, light pursuit requires RTX 3070, supports DLSS/DLAA

You may also like

AUSL | Communication and press

For brain health after the age of 60,...

Covid, those who get vaccinated risk thrombosis 50...

For brain health after the age of 60,...

Early Alzheimer’s, there’s a symptom we should all...

tiramisu mask – vegan tiramisu

Covid, bans on visiting patients in hospital. The...

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Angelo Zen still...

Gender, uninformed males. And there are 2 million...

What are chestnuts good for? The answer will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy