Title: Former Chelsea player Tammy Abraham eyes return to field in 2024 after injury setback

Subtitle: Abraham continues rehabilitation as he remains determined to make a comeback

Date: June 30, 2023 – 2.50pm

In a bid to make a triumphant return to the football field, former Chelsea player Tammy Abraham is keenly focusing on his rehabilitation after a devastating knee injury. The Englishman suffered the injury during a match against the Spice, leaving him sidelined for an extended period.

During his vacation, Abraham has been diligently working on his recovery, showcasing his commitment to returning stronger than ever. Despite the challenges he faces, the determined athlete has been posting pictures of his training sessions at the gym and pool, along with a caption that reads, “God, I may not understand the plan right now, but I trust you.” Abraham’s unwavering trust and perseverance highlight his mental strength in the face of adversity.

However, Abraham’s return to the football field is far from imminent, with sources indicating that he won’t be back until the first few months of 2024. While the precise timeline is yet to be determined, it is highly likely that he will be available to his current manager, Jose Mourinho, around March.

The news of Abraham’s delayed return will certainly come as a blow to both the player and his fans. Nevertheless, the young talent remains undeterred, focusing all his energy on the rehabilitation process and ensuring a successful comeback.

Abraham’s absence from the playing field will undoubtedly be felt by his team and fans, as he had established himself as a key player during his time at Chelsea. His absence will be particularly noticeable as Mourinho plans his strategies and squad rotations for future matches.

As the football world eagerly awaits Abraham’s return, it is hoped that his dedication and hard work will pay off, leading to a full recovery and a triumphant comeback. Fans and supporters remain optimistic about his future on the field, eagerly counting down the days until his anticipated return to action.