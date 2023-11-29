Home » Tampa to Conduct Large-Scale Emergency Drill with 25 Agencies Participating
The City of Tampa to Conduct Large-Scale Emergency Drill

The City of Tampa has announced that it will conduct a large-scale emergency drill on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The exercise will involve the Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire and Rescue Department, and 25 other agencies, and will focus on responding to a multiple casualty incident.

The training scenario will include simulated explosions and dozens of volunteers with mock injuries, acting as victims or spectators at the Tampa Convention Center. The goal of the exercise is to rigorously test the response capabilities of law enforcement, fire rescue, hospitals, and emergency management agencies in and around Tampa to an active threat.

Following the morning exercise at the Tampa Convention Center, participants will gather at Port Tampa Bay Terminal 6 in the afternoon to train on family reunification center coordination.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor expressed the importance of the exercise, stating, “This exercise is crucial for our city. It prepares us to respond effectively to any worst-case scenario and ensures the safety of our community.” She also praised the proactive approach and commitment to preparedness among the city’s police and fire personnel.

As a result of the training, authorities have warned of upcoming street closures. Around the Tampa Convention Center, road closures will be implemented from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday. These closures include southbound Franklin St. from Channelside Drive to the Harbor Island Blvd Bridge beginning at 6:00 am, and northbound Franklin St. from Channelside Drive to the Harbor Island Blvd Bridge beginning at 8:00 am. All roads will reopen at 12:00 pm.

Mayor Jane Castor, Police Chief Lee Bercaw, and Fire Chief Barbara Tripp will be present to oversee the objectives and importance of the exercise.

Residents are encouraged to view the map and search for alternate routes to their final destinations during the road closures.

