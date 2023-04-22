Home » «Tananai has a flirtation with a singer from Amici (girlfriend)», the scoop drives the fans crazy: that’s who it is
«Tananai has a flirtation with a singer from Amici (girlfriend)», the scoop drives the fans crazy: that's who it is

«Tananai has a flirtation with a singer from Amici (girlfriend)», the scoop drives the fans crazy: that’s who it is

Tananai does he have a new girlfriend? According to insiders, yes. The singer of “Tango”, increasingly famous after the success of the last one San Remois experiencing a golden age. And not just professionally, according to the rumors. To tell it is Dagospia who reports how Tanani seems ever closer to a singer from Amici: Gaia Gozziwith which ‘a great sympathy’ was born.

Dagospia talks about the success of Gaia’s new single, Estasi, produced by Daniele Dezi, aka Oragn3, who is also Gaia Gozzi’s boyfriend. And it was Amici’s former student who said it some time ago with a post: «I have always tried to preserve my personal life as much as possible. But I’m happy, very much.”

But here the rumors become pressing and for some time the rumor has been circulating that there would be a great sympathy between her and Tananai. Will it be a professional sympathy that could see them working together in a duet? Even gossip expert Amedeo Venza launched the rumor with more precise detail, saying that the singer and Gaia are dating.

Taking up an interview by Tananai with Vanity Fair, the singer said of his success in Sanremo: «It went well because I knew who to sing my piece to: I imagined Olga and Maxim, wife and husband separated by the war in Ukraine, as well as the protagonists of the Tango video. In 2022, on the other hand, I didn’t know to whom address me. And then this year, before going on stage, I locked myself in the dressing room with the co-producer of the song Davide Simonetta and sang it to him a capella, looking him straight in the eye: Tango it’s a difficult song to perform like this. When he got emotional, it was time to go out and reply for everyone else. Let’s just say it was different from last year.”

