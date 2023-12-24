Tangerine dessert with vanilla pudding: simple recipe

Today we present a creamy tangerine dessert with custard that is really easy to prepare. It’s perfect with coffee or even as a festive dessert for the holidays.

Photo: Instagram / @lovefoodies.aaa

Tangerine dessert for the winter with homemade vanilla pudding

Are you looking for a fruity winter dessert? Then choose seasonal fruit. Tangerines or clementines are one of the most popular fruits in winter. But they don’t just taste raw. You can use it to prepare delicious desserts and cakes that have a delicious citrus note. That also applies to this recipe. The tangerine dessert is made with homemade vanilla pudding and whipped cream, which make a heavenly combination. Try it yourself!

Tangerines are in high season in winter, but you can also use canned ones for this dessert. This will save you some time and effort and your dessert will always look and taste perfect.

You need these ingredients

Ladyfingers 50 ml mandarin juice 4-5 mandarins or 1 small can

For the vanilla pudding:

60 g sugar 3 tablespoons cornstarch Pinch of salt 500 ml whole milk 2 egg yolks 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the topping:

200 ml whipped cream 1 tablespoon powdered sugar 4 tablespoons desiccated coconut 10 tangerine pieces, peeled

How to prepare the simple mandarin dessert

Fotos: lovefoodies

Start by making the vanilla pudding. Of course, you can also use vanilla pudding from a bag, but believe me, homemade tastes a hundred times better and is really easy to make with simple ingredients. That is how it goes:

Place sugar, cornstarch, salt and milk in a small saucepan. Stir with a whisk so that there are no lumps. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring constantly. Once simmering, remove from heat. Place the egg yolks in a bowl and beat them lightly. Then slowly add half of the milk mixture, stirring constantly. Return the mixture to the pot and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, until it comes to a boil. Remove the custard from the heat, add the vanilla extract and stir. Transfer the pudding to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap to cool.

For this tangerine dessert you need a baking dish. A classic 22×15 cm dish with high sides fits perfectly for 6 to 8 portions.

Pour the tangerine juice into a shallow bowl. Dip the ladyfingers on both sides in the juice and arrange them on the bottom of the baking dish. Spread half of the vanilla pudding on top.

If using fresh tangerines, peel them and remove the tangerine skin from each piece, leaving only the pulp. If necessary, also remove the seeds. Save 6 to 10 pieces to decorate the dessert.

Place the peeled tangerine pieces (fresh or canned) on top of the pudding and spread the other half on top. Cover the dessert again with plastic wrap and let it cool for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.

Then whip the cream with the powdered sugar until stiff and spread it over the pudding. Decorate the dessert with a few tangerine slices and sprinkle with coconut flakes. Leave in the fridge for a few more hours and the simple tangerine dessert is ready to serve.

Check out our other citrus dessert recipes!

Share this: Facebook

X

