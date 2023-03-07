If Canada has a famous Institute of Health and Gender, an integral part of the Canadian Institute of Health Research, it is all thanks to an elderly lady, suffering from multiple sclerosis and assisted by an industrious granddaughter: Cara Tannenbaumnow a professor of medicine and pharmacology at the University of Montréal, and who is the scientific director of that institute.

“I started getting interested in gender health while helping my grandmother with her bladder problems.