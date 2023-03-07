Home Health Tannenbaum: “To cure my grandmother, I discovered gender medicine”
Health

Tannenbaum: “To cure my grandmother, I discovered gender medicine”

by admin
Tannenbaum: “To cure my grandmother, I discovered gender medicine”

If Canada has a famous Institute of Health and Gender, an integral part of the Canadian Institute of Health Research, it is all thanks to an elderly lady, suffering from multiple sclerosis and assisted by an industrious granddaughter: Cara Tannenbaumnow a professor of medicine and pharmacology at the University of Montréal, and who is the scientific director of that institute.

“I started getting interested in gender health while helping my grandmother with her bladder problems.

See also  AUSL Modena - From the territory a new emergency vehicle for the 118: greater efficiency, with an eye to sustainability

You may also like

Health situation of women in Germany

Cospito asks the Milan judges for house arrest...

March 8, psychology can help equal opportunities and...

Fedez, this is what the rebound effect of...

NEW: Original Indian Ashwagandha for the psyche and...

German Cancer Society certifies oncological center at EvKB...

AUSL Modena – World Obesity Day, Modena data...

Fennel seeds for weight loss and more, lots...

Bladder infection: Quick help for a sore bladder

Carabiniere shoots and kills a man, wounds a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy