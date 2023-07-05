Tanning accelerators: You should pay attention to this

Tips and tricks Tanning accelerators: The current trend for a sun-kissed complexion



Tanned skin is on many people’s wish list. The stern shows how you can help

© yuriyzhuravov / Getty Images

The perfect complexion in record time? Tanning accelerators promise a quick and intense tan. But how do they work and what are the risks? The stern shows what’s behind it and how you can protect your skin.

Summer is here and with it the longing for a golden tan. Many people want to give their skin a healthy glow and are looking for ways to deepen their complexion. In recent years, tanning accelerators have become a popular trend. But what is behind these products and how do they work? The stern takes a closer look at tanning accelerators and their effects on the skin.

A radiant, tanned complexion has long been considered the ideal of beauty. Many people feel more attractive and confident when they have slightly tanned skin. However, not everyone has the time or opportunity to spend hours in the sun to achieve a natural tan. For this reason, many turn to tanning accelerators that promise to achieve the desired result faster.

What are tanning accelerators?



Tanning accelerators are products that come in various forms such as lotions, sprays or capsules. They usually contain ingredients designed to stimulate melanin production in the skin. Melanin is the skin’s natural pigment that is responsible for tanning. Tanning accelerators stimulate melanin production to achieve a faster and more intense tan.

How do tanning accelerators work?



The exact mechanisms of action of the tanning accelerators can vary depending on the product. For example, some contain tyrosine, an amino acid that serves as the building block for melanin. Others contain ingredients like beta-carotene or cocoa butter that are said to nourish the skin and support its natural tanning ability. However, it is important to note that the effectiveness of tanning accelerators can vary from person to person. Results may vary based on skin type and individual response to ingredients.

Tanning accelerators: risks and precautions



Although tanning accelerators may seem harmless at first glance, there are some risks and precautions that should be considered. For example, some products contain chemical ingredients such as dihydroxyacetone (DHA), which has been linked to allergic reactions or skin irritation. In addition, tanning accelerators do not provide protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays. It is therefore important to continue using sunscreen with an adequate SPF during and after application to protect the skin from sun damage and an increased risk of skin cancer.

Tanning boosters are undoubtedly a favorite for anyone wanting a sun-kissed complexion. They can help speed up the tanning process and get the desired result faster. However, it is important to educate yourself about the ingredients and potential risks, and to take precautions to protect skin health. Most importantly, realize that sun stewardship and proper sun protection are the best ways to achieve a healthy, long-lasting complexion.

Sources: “Ökotest”

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

deb

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

