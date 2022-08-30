Home Health Target the mobile phone market! SONY Announces Acquisition of Savage Game Studios
PlayStation maker SONY announced today that it will start making mobile games designed for iPhone and Android with the acquisition of Savage Game Studios.

The founders of Savage Game Studios, who have worked for companies like Rovio, Zynga and Wargaming, Sony says: “have years of experience making some of the most popular mobile games.”

Michail Katkoff, CEO and co-founder of Savage Game Studios, said: “We agreed to this acquisition because we believe that the leadership of PlayStation Studios will respect our choice and allow us to operate and succeed in what we believe is best for us. principles; and we also believe that they are just as risk-taking as we are. In addition, we will also have the opportunity to contact the most familiar IP of PlayStation in the future, and will be able to benefit from the unique and strong support of this big family, so I think the question that should be asked is “What’s the hesitation? “

