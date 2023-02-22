news-txt”>

The Edmund Mach Foundation of San Mic tele all’Adige participated in the international study coordinated by University College Cork (Ireland) which demonstrates how the virtuous combination of lifestyle and diet affects people’s mental health. Focus of the study – it is learned – are psychobiotics, beneficial microorganisms that work alongside probiotics, which operate along the microbiota-intestine-brain axis and contribute to improving the performance of the human nervous system.

The research, which involved the metabolomics unit of the Fem Research and Innovation Center, with the analysis of human biofluids, confirmed the benefits produced by these microorganisms, taking a further step in the direction of a preventive or curative intervention through the ‘nutrition, syndromes such as depression, Alzheimer’s, autism or stress disorders in general.

In particular, four main elements of the diet that are able to improve mental health emerge from the study: omega-3 fatty acids, polyphenols, fibers and fermented foods. A balanced diet can be achieved, without having to take supplements, simply by associating large doses of fermented foods, such as sauerkraut, yogurt, kefir and kombucha, with a Mediterranean diet.

“With all the necessary limitations given by the duration of the survey and the small size of the study sample, it is possible to state that the adoption of a targeted diet can be a valid tool in reducing stress, anxiety and depression”, says Andrea Anesi , researcher of the Fem. (HANDLE).