The combination of Taros’ contract research and manufacturing capabilities in the field of small molecule compounds (small molecules) combined with Welab’s long experience in drug discovery projects in a state-of-the-art R&D environment is designed to support customers to holistically implement their preclinical research and development programs.

Taros Chemicals, ein German company for chemical contract researchand Welab Barcelona, Spain’s largest drug discovery and development centertoday announced a strategic partnership to provide end-to-end support to customers for integrated drug discovery and development, from hit generation through preclinical development.

Through this unique partnership, global pharmaceutical and biotech companies will now benefit from a “one-stop-shop” access to the services of both companies. From Taros’ expertise in the field of Synthetic and Medicinal Chemistryhit identification, hit-to-lead and lead optimization as well as drug design and molecular modeling, towards the seamless integration of the highly professional R&D platform from Welab, which includes in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, DMPK and toxicology, customers can now get everything from a single source. The partnership will also include an extensive combined substance library of more than 115,000 drug-like compounds, containing specific modalities such as peptide and oligonucleotide chemistry. In addition to a 500 m² animal laboratory, the operational basis will include a modern chemical and certified biology laboratory infrastructure on 5,000 m².

dr Dimitrios Tzalis, Managing Partner of Taros Chemicals, comments: “For a long time, many of our customers have been asking us not only for our expertise in medicinal chemistry, but also for the complete integration of the necessary biology. This partnership with our Spanish colleagues will now bridge the gap and provide our customers with an end-to-end and seamless service portfolio throughout the development of their preclinical development programs.”

Jose Miguel Vela, CSO of Welab, adds: “Our goal is to bridge the research idea and the patient, thereby driving the development of next-generation medicines. The strategic partnership with Taros Chemicals will help us address the major challenges in biomedical research to develop new therapeutics for patients worldwide.”

About Taros Chemicals

Taros, a German contract research and synthetic chemistry company, has been successfully supporting pharmaceutical, biotech and chemical companies since 1999. The drug discovery division offers services in all phases, from hit identification to lead optimization. Visit for more information www.tarosdiscovery.com

About Welab Barcelona

Founded in 2020 through the acquisition of Esteve Pharmaceuticals SA’s drug discovery and preclinical development center, Welab brings together experienced scientists with state-of-the-art infrastructure and technologies. With a proven track record of success throughout the drug discovery and development cycle, Welab successfully translates cutting-edge research into drug development. Welab’s R&D site in Barcelona is the largest integrated drug discovery center in Spain, providing pharmaceutical R&D services and scientific solutions. Visit for more information www.welabbarcelona.com

