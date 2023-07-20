Tasty and cheap recipes with old bread!

Beautifully soft on the inside and wonderfully crispy on the outside – fresh baguettes from the bakery taste irresistibly delicious. But what should you do if it’s rock hard the next day? How could you recycle or soften an old baguette?

Have you noticed that fresh baguettes become totally hard and inedible after what feels like 2 hours? Stale bread isn’t particularly appetizing and we’re ashamed to say we’ve thrown it away on a number of occasions. Of course you could freeze it, but wouldn’t it be better if you used an old baguette and made something delicious with it instead?

Use up old baguettes: delicious recipes to try

Anyone who has ever frozen an old baguette and then defrosted it again knows how bland it tastes. Luckily, there are plenty of great recipes and ideas on how to recycle a stale baguette and avoid food waste.

Italian panzanella salad with peaches and tomatoes

Juicy peaches, aromatic tomatoes and crunchy bread cubes – this panzanella salad tastes like summer and is one of the tastiest ways to use up an old baguette.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

500 grams of tomatoes 1 peach, thinly sliced ​​1 stale baguette 120 grams of mozzarella or baby mozzarella Half a bunch of fresh basil 1 tsp

Dressing:

40 ml olive oil 10 grams Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

Preparation:

Cut tomatoes into large cubes and sprinkle with sea salt in a bowl. Leave for 10 minutes. Heat some olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Cut the baguette into small cubes and fry in the pan, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crispy. Mix the bread cubes, mozzarella and basil in a large salad bowl. Add the tomato pieces and reserve the tomato juice. Whisk together the tomato juice and dressing ingredients in a small bowl and drizzle over the salad. And your panzanella salad with peaches and tomatoes is ready.

Make your own breadcrumbs

Whether with meat, oven-roasted vegetables or fish – homemade breadcrumbs are the secret weapon of every good cook. It’s really easy to make and they taste way better than the ready-made stuff you buy in the supermarket. All you need is an old baguette. And that’s how quickly you can make breadcrumbs yourself.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a large baking tray with baking paper. Cut the baguette into cubes and process into fine crumbs in the blender. Spread breadcrumbs on the baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes. Stir once and bake for another 5 minutes. Pour into an airtight jar and store either in the refrigerator or in a dark, cool place.

Juicy meatballs with aged baguette

Stale baguette is the secret ingredient to these super juicy meatballs! Serve them as a burger, pasta or in a tomato sauce and you have the perfect dinner. And the best? A piece of it has just 70 calories!

Ingredients for about 26 pieces:

300 grams stale baguette 100 ml milk 500 grams ground beef 45 grams Parmesan cheese, grated 1 egg 1 medium onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic Some fresh parsley 1 tsp dried oregano Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Roughly chop the baguette and pour the milk over it in a medium-sized bowl. Leave for 10 minutes. Mash the baguette and milk with a fork to form a paste. Place the remaining ingredients in the bowl and mix well with your hands. Heat some olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat and fry meatballs, turning occasionally, until golden brown. Alternatively, you can bake the meatballs in the oven at 200 degrees for 20-25 minutes or in the Airfryer for 7-8 minutes.

Minced meat and vegetable casserole

And here’s a great idea on how to use old baguette to make a cheap and delicious dinner. The recipe for this sausage and vegetable casserole is super variable and you can use different types of vegetables depending on the season and your preferences.

Ingredients for 8-10 servings:

Half a baguette, roughly chopped 500g ground beef 6 eggs 300ml milk 100ml cream 100g parmesan, grated 150g mozzarella 2 red peppers, sliced ​​1 medium onion, thinly sliced ​​Fresh oregano Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and grease a baking dish with butter. Heat some olive oil in a pan over medium heat and sauté the minced meat and peppers for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Whisk together the eggs, milk, cream, parmesan, and oregano in a bowl. Place half of the bread pieces in the casserole dish and pour over half of the egg mixture. Spread half of the ground beef mixture on top and repeat. Sprinkle with mozzarella and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

Italian bread soup recipe

Hearty, full of flavor and filling, this Italian bread soup (papa al pomodoro) is a popular Tuscan dish and perfect for a light summer lunch or dinner.

Ingredients for 4-6 servings:

1 medium onion, finely chopped 750 grams tomato sauce 1 liter vegetable stock 5 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 bay leaf 5-6 slices stale baguette, diced 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes 1/2 fresh parsley, roughly chopped salt and pepper 1-2 tablespoons olive oil

Preparation:

Heat some olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat and sauté onions for 5-6 minutes. Add the garlic cloves and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add the tomato sauce, vegetable stock and bay leaf to the saucepan and stir well. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 25 minutes. Meanwhile, brush baguette with olive oil and fry in a pan, stirring occasionally, until golden and crispy. Turn off the stove and add bread cubes to the pot. Sprinkle with paprika flakes and parsley and enjoy warm. And your Italian bread soup is ready!

Make classic bread dumplings yourself

Whether with goulash or with lots of cream sauce – bread dumplings are always a good choice and are an excellent way to use up an old baguette.

Ingredients for 4-5 servings:

350 grams stale baguette 150 ml milk 2 eggs 1 medium onion, finely diced 20 grams butter 50 grams fresh parsley, finely chopped some breadcrumbs (you already have the recipe) salt and pepper

Preparation:

Cut the baguette into small cubes and mix in a bowl with a little salt. Melt butter in a pan over medium heat and sauté onions and parsley for 4-5 minutes. Heat milk in the microwave. Add the onion mixture and milk to the bread cubes, mix well and leave to stand for about 10 minutes. Whisk eggs and add to mixture. Add some breadcrumbs, season with salt and pepper and mix. Form about 8-10 dumplings with wet hands. Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan and add dumplings. Cook for about 20 minutes and voilà – it’s that easy to make classic bread dumplings yourself.

Juicy bread pudding with walnuts

Bread pudding is a classic dessert that can be made with stale baguette and tastes irresistibly delicious!

Ingredients for 8-10 servings:

1/2 old baguette, roughly diced 5 eggs 780ml milk 200g sugar 100g brown sugar 180g walnuts, roughly chopped 110g butter 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp cinnamon

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and lightly grease a large casserole dish with butter. Put the eggs in a large bowl and beat lightly with the whisk. Add the milk, granulated sugar and vanilla extract and mix until smooth. Put the bread cubes in the casserole dish and pour over the egg mixture. Melt butter in the microwave. Add brown sugar, walnuts, and cinnamon to melted butter and stir until smooth. Pour the butter mixture into the casserole dish and mix very lightly. Bake the bread pudding for about 45-50 minutes and allow to cool completely. Enjoy!

French toast casserole with berries

Whether delicious cherries recipes, raspberries or strawberries – summer time is berry time and this French toast casserole is ideal for a relaxed Sunday breakfast or for the next brunch in the garden.

Ingredients for 6-8 servings:

6 eggs 350ml milk 1/2 baguette, roughly diced 400g berries of your choice (you could also use frozen berries) 20g butter, cold 70g sugar 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp cinnamon A pinch of salt

Preparation:

Whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon in a large bowl. Place the bread cubes in a large casserole dish and pour the egg mixture over them. Leave in the fridge for at least 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Cover the casserole dish with aluminum foil and bake the bread cubes for 30 minutes. Whisk together the butter and sugar in a bowl. Sprinkle bread cubes with berries and butter mixture and bake for another 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Drizzle with maple syrup or honey and your moist French toast casserole with old baguette is ready.

Can you freshen up old baguettes?

None of the recipes above really appealed to you and you’re wondering if you can make an old baguette fresh again? Fortunately, there is a very simple trick that makes the old baguette wonderfully crispy again. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Brush the baguette very lightly with a little water and wrap it tightly in aluminum foil. Then bake for about 5-8 minutes and you’re done – that’s how quickly you can freshen up an old baguette!

