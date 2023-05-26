Tasty light custard, the recipe we’ve been waiting for a lifetime

Light custard: the novelty we’ve all been waiting for to maintain a diet and not give up an extra slice of cake.

As summer approaches, many of us become more attentive to diet, trying to maintain a balanced and healthy diet. However, that doesn’t mean we should deprive ourselves of sweet tooth pleasures like a slice of cake. The light custard it’s a great solution that allows us to satisfy our sweet desires without feeling guilty.

Custard, the mother of all creams

When we think about sweet delights found in pastry shops, one of the most used and loved creams is undoubtedly the custard. This delicious, velvety cream is a key ingredient in many cakes and desserts, offering a flavor and a irresistible texture.

In the traditional recipe, the custard is prepared using simple ingredients such as milk, eggs, sugar and vanilla. Its milk base gives it a delicate texture, while the eggs make everything creamier and more irresistible. Sugar and vanilla add sweetness and aroma, completing the balance of flavors of the cream.

One reason why the custard it is so popular is the fact that it can be used as a filling for cakes, cream puffs and pastries, or as a base for spoon desserts such as puddings and creams. Its smooth and velvety texture also lends itself to being used as a garnish or decoration for desserts, giving an inviting and greedy look.

Furthermore, the custard can be enriched with other ingredients to create even tastier variants such as the chocolate custard. The creative possibilities with custard are endless, allowing pastry chefs to experiment and create unique and delicious desserts. Over time, healthier variants have been thought of, such as this one of the light custard. How is it prepared? Let’s see it together.

Light custard The recipe we've been waiting for forever! Ingredients 2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon sugar

1 table spoon farina 0

500 ml skimmed milk

1 zest of half a lemon Instructions To prepare a delicious light custard, start by beating the egg yolks together with the sugar, until you obtain a homogeneous mixture.

Gradually add the flour, mixing well after each addition. Meanwhile, heat the milk in a saucepan and add the lemon zest to flavor it.

Let the milk cool and then add it to the previously prepared egg mixture. To obtain a soft and creamy custard, mix continuously, avoiding the formation of lumps.

Continue to cook over very low heat until the cream has reached the desired consistency. The light custard is ready! Easy, fast and incredibly tasty.

The famous creams in pastry

In the world of pastry, there are many famous creams in addition to the classic custard. These creams are loved for making desserts softer and tastier. There crema ganache for example, it’s a combination of melted chocolate and hot cream.

This rich and velvety cream is used for filling cakes, cupcakes or as a glaze for chocolate desserts. Depending on the proportions between chocolate and cream, the ganache can be thicker or more fluid, offering endless possibilities for use and customization.

Also there crema sabayon, also known as eggnog, is a delicious preparation based on eggs, sugar and sweet wine which is often used in confectionery. This cream, with its velvety texture and rich flavour, can be used in many sweet recipes and represents one real delight for the most refined palates.

This cream can be served alone, perhaps accompanied from fresh fruit or crunchy biscuits. However, the possibilities of him in the kitchen are endless. It is often used to fill cakes and pastries, such as the famous one Torta Saint Honore, a delicacy of French pastry. Furthermore, it can be used as a filling for crepes, tarts and cream puffs, or as an accompaniment for ice creams and semifreddi.