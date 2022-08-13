Home Health “Tasty, sweet or salty and crunchy” – but it ruins the brain
Health

“Tasty, sweet or salty and crunchy” – but it ruins the brain

by admin
“Tasty, sweet or salty and crunchy” – but it ruins the brain

Knowing how to take care of your health means first of all knowing how to eat. Understanding what is being put on the plate and in the shopping cart, egchoose so as not to give in to an easy and immediate tastewhich often hides among the worst pitfalls for the body and mind. On FoodCulture we have already talked about how knowing how to distinguish the different types of sugar and how certain industrial foods trigger what our body takes for endless inflammation, consuming itself in fighting it. New food research highlights the damage that eating ultra-processed foods causes to the brain (see here).

What if we had to radically change our eating habits? (Photo Cottobro / Pexels)

What are we talking about

Tasty in an immediate and irresistible way, i ultra-processed foods are those that are preferred for quick breaks and snacks in which we “reward” ourselves, detaching from the daily chores that put us under pressure and stress. The term ultraprocessed foods refers to industrial foods products with more than 5 ingredients and flavored with elements such as maltodextrins, sweeteners, flavor stabilizers, hydrogenated fats and hydrolyzed proteins. We find them in most of the industrial ice creams, in sugary yogurts or with fruit flavors, in ready-made sauces, in hamburgers and precooked foods, in fruit squashes, salty snacks and cured meats. As you can see, foods of great popularity. It was a team ofUniversity of Sao Paulo, Brazil, including Dr. Claudia Suemototo demonstrate in a recent study how this type of food leads to early brain degradation.

See also  Rome, agreement for the rescue and relaunch of the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina hospital - breaking latest news

Hidden sugars in food: the dossier that reveals them all. Laws

What do we put in the sandwich? (Photo Pexels)

You eat, taste but the brain is “marked”

The Brazilian food study showed that, in a sample of 10 thousand peoplethose who routinely ate ultraprocessed foods encountered a 28% more brain degradation than those who make other choices at the table. In particular, the areas of the mind that combine information to make a consecutive decision were affected.

“I love tasty crap” (Photo Kampus Producion / Pexels)

This is because of a systemic inflammation which ends up clouding the brain. A study that reinforces what has already been shown by other similar research: too many sugars or salts in the body facilitate intestinal and mental diseases. And you know, those are the two brains that each of us has.

Cholesterol and blood sugar skyrocketing? The help comes from the choice of fruit. Deepening

Computers, consoles and junk food: dangerous combination (Photo Alexa Darmel / Pexels)

You may also like

In Issime a new climbing gym on Pirubeck...

Matteo Bassetti Minister of Health, “he really wanted...

Are these symptoms of Covid? How to tell...

What are eSim, which operators offer them but...

Bottled mineral water poisoning – here’s what’s happening

If you have blood sugar, eat these foods...

University, Minister Mass: “The number remains closed to...

Celebrate Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary with some fine...

“Lack of doctors, stop to a limited number...

Samsung confirms: Taskbar in Z Fold4 will come...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy