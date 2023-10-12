Tattoo needles – MEI CHA not allowed in Italy

0
Product: Tattoo needles
Brand: MEI CHA not allowed in Italy
Risk: non-sterile, microbiological
Type: Consumer alarm
Country of origin: Taiwan
Notification date: 10/12/2023
Documentation
photo 1
photo 2
photo 3
Documentation
photo 1
12/10/2023 – JPG (4.09 Mb)
photo 2
12/10/2023 – JPG (4.50 Mb)
photo 3
12/10/2023 – JPG (4.52 Mb)
