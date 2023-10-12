Home » Tattoo needles – MEI CHA not allowed in Italy
Health

Tattoo needles – MEI CHA not allowed in Italy

by admin

Product: Tattoo needles

Brand: MEI CHA not allowed in Italy

Risk: non-sterile, microbiological

Type: Consumer alarm

Country of origin: Taiwan

Notification date: 10/12/2023

Documentation

photo 1

12/10/2023 – JPG (4.09 Mb)

photo 2

12/10/2023 – JPG (4.50 Mb)

photo 3

12/10/2023 – JPG (4.52 Mb)

See also  Smallpox of monkeys, a case in Livorno. ASL: "The patient is fine"

You may also like

Preparation Intensifies for Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria During Championship...

Socayna: shades of Liverpool as French drug wars...

2023 wine campaign, 300 thousand liters of irregular...

Eliminate These Foods After 5pm: A Guide to...

Stabilization process competitive examination for Emergency Hospital Doctor...

World Sight Day 2023

The Revolutionary Helixafe Protocol: A New Approach to...

From tomorrow to Saturday Sport and Health at...

Unregulated Health Coach Courses Pose Risks to Public...

Israel-Hamas war, rocket warnings over Israel again. LIVE...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy