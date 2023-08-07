Tattoos: how to take care of your skin step by step

Zodiac signs, intertwined letters, flowers, symbols, portraits. Almost seven million Italians decide to forever engrave a memory on their skin, reveals the Higher Institute of Health. Women, who get more tattoos than men, prefer the back, feet and ankles. Males paint their arms, shoulders and legs more often. Tattoo artists are multiplying in every region, according tolast photograph taken by Unioncamere and InfoCamere on the evolution of the artisan professions: piercing and tattoo workers have gone from just over two thousand to over five thousand in the space of five years.

Luckily, almost eight out of ten clients have turned to them, the body art professionals, because the secret of a beautiful design (but above all the certainty of not causing damage to the skin) lies in the hands of those who execute it. But also in the care reserved subsequently to the skin, which goes kept soft, supple and constantly protected to enhance the beauty of the work of art and above all so that the pigments retain intensity and sharpness.

Conversely, dryness, irritation and inflammation, in addition to being harmful to the skin, can cause excessive flaking. The strokes lose definition, the edges are less marked. The colors become dull and fade, especially the lighter ones, often used in shades and to give contrast to the design.

Cleanse with specific products for sensitive or tattooed skin

As revealed by a study conducted at the Tattoo Clinic of the Dermatology Department of the Bispebjerg Hospital in Denmark, the skin where the tattoo is subjected undergoes chemical and mechanical stress which alters its barrier function, making it more fragile and hypersensitive, especially in the first weeks after treatment , with obvious redness, itching and burning. «For these reasons it is essential to have particular attention e use specific productsavoiding additional stressors for the skin,” she explains Ivan Luppinospecialist of the dermatological clinic of the University of Catania.

First of all, it is essential to keep external agents, such as germs, bacteria and dirt away. For this the professional applies, at the end of the treatment, a protective film that must be kept for a few hours. Once the protection has been removed, the skin should be gently cleansed with warm or cold water and a delicate hypoallergenic detergent with an antibacterial and disinfectant action.

It is good to choose a specific product for sensitive skin or skin made fragile by aesthetic or dermatological treatmentssuch as epilation, peeling or laser, able to support the natural process of skin regeneration, thanks to active ingredients such as niacin (vitamin B3) with an anti-inflammatory action, natural lipids such as argan oil, and above all dexpanthenol al 2, 5% which, as a study published in the Health Science Report reveals, added to detergents gives hydration and brilliance to the tattoo.

“A specific cleanser for fragile skin helps repair small injuries caused by needle puncture, while limiting bacterial proliferation thanks to a deep sanitizing action,” continues the expert. «A cleanser not suitable for delicate skin such as tattooed skin can instead remove the natural humectants of the skin, increasing dryness, altering the pH or decreasing lipids, weakening the barrier function and increasing water loss. It must not contain perfumes, dyes, alcohol or preservatives that irritate the skin».

Better to opt for some time short, cool showersavoiding washing the tattooed area under the direct jet of water in the first few days. Do not use sponges but only your hands, massaging slowly without rubbing. Gently dry with a soft cotton cloth, which should be dabbed gently.

Tattoos and skin: promote repair with healing products

When the skin is dry, apply a product with a soothing and calming actionwith active ingredients with a regenerating and healing action, for example panthenol. Once penetrated into the skin, it is transformed into pantothenic acid, essential in the skin regeneration process. And then you need lipid substances in high concentrations, the main constituents of the hydrolipidic film, such as calendula, shea butter, Vitamin E.

«It is good to choose products that are dermatologically tested for sensitive skin and have a light, non-greasy texture», advises Luppino. The ideal would be to repeat the application several times during the day, leaving the uncovered area in contact with the air as much as possible and reapply it after each wash and in the evening before going to sleep. “The tattoo must not dry out,” continues the dermatologist.

«If you feel itchy you can spray a little thermal waterrich in hydrating, soothing and protective minerals, to be left to dry without rubbing. You should not use petroleum jelly or other mineral oil based products such as petrolatumwhich hinder perspiration. To resist the temptation to scratch, you can try dabbing gently with ice cubes or a soft towel moistened with cold water. During the healing phase, scabs will form. You shouldn’t try to scratch them off because the tattoo pigments could also be removed and the design would be compromised. The crusts are used for skin repair and fall off spontaneously when they have finished their task.

Moisturize regularly with butters or ointments

It’s important to continue to moisturize regularly with one cream or balm based on provitamin B5, shea butter, calming and anti-inflammatory plant extracts, vitamin E, to repair the skin barrier. «Moisturizing keeps the skin soft and reduces the discomfort associated with redness, burning and stinging», recommends the specialist. «The product should be applied in an abundant layer, especially in the evening before going to sleep, like a compress».

In the summer it can be useful to keep the moisturizer in the fridge for an ultra-refreshing effect, while for those with already very dry skin, the hydration operation can be intensified by using more full-bodied textures, such as a butter or a based on vitamin B5, with an intense repairing and nourishing action, and re-epithelializing and regenerating plant extracts such as calendula or a repairing and regenerating mask based on centella asiatica and ceramides.

It is good to associate these preparations with an anti-aging product, because tattoos don’t last forever. For example one cream with antioxidant and revitalizing action, with hyaluronic acid and vitaminsto protect the colors and avoid wear, but also to keep the skin elastic and prevent wrinkles and lines of time from giving an unwanted crease to the design.

Tattoos and skin: protection from the sun’s rays

«The colored pigments that are injected into the dermis, the second layer of the skin, are “captured” by cells called macrophages which allow them to settle in a stable way, making the design on the skin permanent», explains Luppino. «These pigments, being different from the natural color of the skin, attract more sunlight and heat and are not resistant to light: ultraviolet radiation breaks them down into smaller particles which are then eliminated by white blood cells. This means that the skin “damaged” by the coloring treatment is photosensitive.

Also, burns and sunburn, causing a accelerated peeling of the skin, lead to the breakdown of the pigment. Therefore, after a month from the treatment, you can expose yourself to the sun but, even in the city, it is a fundamental rule to use a protective sunscreen in emulsion or stick, with photostable broad spectrum filters and Spf 50+water resistant and enriched with moisturizing and soothing ingredients, such as panthenol, blueberry extracts, vitamin E.

The product is applied 30 minutes before exposure to the sun, after each bath or immersion in water and every two hours. We remind you that the accumulation of rashes and burns is related to an increased risk of contracting skin cancer. Damage to cellular DNA accumulates over time, favoring tumor transformation.

The solar emulsion should be applied to all exposed areas, not just tattoos, while the stick is a formula specifically designed for application to small areas, such as small tattoos, scars and moles: it forms a transparent film on the skin protects the area from the sun. They also exist specific after-sun emulsion for tattooed skin which help restore the right hydrolipidic level after a day outdoors: they contain high concentrations of biological active ingredients with an antioxidant and soothing function such as green tea, panthenol and vitamin E.

Beware of…

Sole. Sun exposure causes the superficial layers of the epidermis to lose hydration and elasticity and cause discolouration of the tattoo, diffuse opacity and loss of brilliance of the contours: avoid completely for the first month.

Baths and saunas. In general, the regeneration time of the skin subjected to tattoos lasts from one to three weeks. In this first period it is also good to avoid prolonged baths, whirlpools, saunas and Turkish baths. Moisture impairs healing and can discolor the tattoo. Bacteria, dirt and impurities from swimming pools and promiscuous environments can cause infections.

Close-fitting clothes or in rough fabrics cause chafing on the skin. Wide models in natural fibers are preferable until the skin heals.

Sport. Sports activity should be avoided completely in the first week. Some disciplines like yoga and stretching even more, because they could lead the skin to stretch until it breaks.

Medicines and perfumes. No to scented creams and depilatory products at least until healing. Healing creams (for example cortisone-based creams) should not be used unless there is an infection and on medical advice.

The best products

Gentle cleansing

Cicalfate+ Purifying Cleansing Gel Of Avene thermal water (€13.90, pharmacy) helps reduce redness and irritation and limits the risk of bacterial proliferation. Fragrance-free and with 98% ingredients of natural origin.

Protected from the sun

Bepanthenol Tattoo Protective Sun Cream SPF 50+ Of Bayer (15 €, pharmacy, parapharmacy and online) moisturizes and protects the skin. ​​With panthenol and physical and chemical sunscreens.

S.O.S. in formato pocket

Uriage Thermal Spring Water Spray (€ 3.95, pharmacy) is in a mini format of 50 ml, ideal at any time of the day, when irritation and itching give no respite. Hydrates, soothes and strengthens the hydrolipidic film thanks to the high concentration of calcium, silicon and magnesium.

Natural recharge

Recharge Of Tattoolicious (€19.90, on tattoolicious.it) is a completely natural antioxidant and revitalizing emulsion. Formulated to protect tattoos, even the oldest ones, from the ravages of time and nourish the tattooed skin.

Intensive repair

CDLife Pharma Vivocin Ointment (€23.50, pharmacy) is useful when the skin is very tight and seems in need of a surplus of nourishment: thanks to its full-bodied consistency, it creates a protective layer that provides the level of hydration necessary to promote skin regeneration. With vitamin B5 and calendula flower extract.

Mask for the night

CicapairTM Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask Of Dr. Jart+ (€38.90, from Sephora) is the soothing night mask with a refreshing water-gel texture that blends completely with the skin to act while you sleep.

Like a magic pen

Sun Secure Stick Mineral Spf50+ Of SVR (13.50 €, pharmacy), in a practical stick format, guarantees high protection 100% of natural origin with two mineral sunscreens (titanium dioxide and zinc oxide), free of nanoparticles, which create a physical protective barrier on the skin surface.

