In today’s horoscope, Friday 7 April, the lucky sign is Pisces while the unlucky sign is Aquarius. After yesterday’s Full Moon in Libra we feel the strength of the sextile between Venus and Neptune. Love, in all its forms, is irrepressible.

Today’s horoscopeFriday 7 April 2023, and the sign-by-sign forecasts on love, work and luck.

Venus and Neptune are in perfect sextile, or in harmony with each other. This means that love becomes broad, idealized but immenseexcellent for new projects also solidarity.

After yesterday’s full moon, today the moon is in the sign of Scorpio and so is the lucky sign will be the sign of Pisces while the unfortunate sign it will be Aquarius.

Today’s horoscope for Aries

You feel like a survivor after the full moon just like Edoardo Tavassi, moral winner of Big Brother Vip after months locked up in the most famous house in Italy. In fact, just like him, after a period of ‘isolation’ which lasted less than twenty-four hours for you, you are ready to get back on the streets to take advantage of Jupiter on your side which could guarantee you really interesting encounters.

Amore: you rely on ‘flow’, or better known as chance, for new chance encounters.

Work: you are already in Easter Monday mood with friends.

Salute: now you dress matching with the color of the cushions and sofa.

Tip of the day: it concerns all Grendizer cartoons.

Vote 6 –

Today’s horoscope for Taurus

You feel so confident in your abilities that you absolutely can’t believe the fact that you haven’t been summoned by NASA to participate in the next expedition to the moon. The fast planets, Mars and Venus, emphasize your great determination and ability to get everything you want with a languid mermaid look. Don’t always take everything for granted.

Amore: are you ready for nightly marathons of wild sex.

Work: You are the right person to call home help for the ‘Millionaire’ game.

Salute: you can afford the trouser skirt, the must-have item of the summer that doesn’t suit even the Hadid sisters.

Tip of the day: read the book Anna Karenina in one breath.

Vote 8 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Gemini

You are particularly attracted by alternative solutions, so much so that you may decide to renovate your home decor by relying on ‘stooping’, the new trend of recovering abandoned furniture on the street. This can actually be an excellent idea, but only now that you have Jupiter on your side, to grab design pieces for true collectors to collect at home.

Amore: you would like to spend hours with the flame of the moment listening to all your favorite music.

Work: work in teamwork only with your best friends.

Salute: you spend the entire training hour stretching.

Tip of the day: prepare the seasonal recipe: Bismarck-style asparagus, with eggs fried in butter.

Vote 6

Today’s horoscope for Cancer

You manage to be thoughtful and unassailable even when speaking about sensitive and much-discussed issues like synthetic meat rattling grannies and crowds of carnivores. Thanks to Venus you are affable and reassuring by Fabio Fazio when he ‘straightens’ Lucianina who is about to fire a bomb on national TV. You always like to be early, especially when you get wind of ‘troubles’.

Amore: Get ready for a little red light show.

Work: your answers always score like Sinner’s forehand.

Salute: you wear short tops and cycling shorts braving the crazy weather.

Tip of the day: give a delicious underwear set to your partner.

Vote 8 –

Today’s horoscope for Leo

The podium, the stage and the red carpet are usually your natural habitat and at the moment you will only have to look at them from a distance like when you are on a restrictive carbohydrate diet and pass by your favorite pastry shop. Would you like your efforts to be rewarded as the Marchesi di Antinori winery was recently proclaimed the best winery in the world. With Mercury and Venus, at the moment, it’s easier to find snow in our Alps. Keep working hard and you’ll see that recognitions, plaques, cups and interviews on the most coveted talk shows won’t be long in coming.

Amore: you don’t feel like it, like when you have to move the street washing machine in the evening.

Work: Remember that even the hardest day lasts only twenty-four hours.

Salute: you are already emotionally exhausted as soon as the alarm goes off.

Tip of the day: go to sleep early to wake up rested.

Vote 5 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Virgo

The only positive note that you can guess from the Mc Donald’s decision to close all offices and make employees work from home is that you could spend all your coffee breaks with your better half. Venus and Mercury allow you to always see the bright side, always have a full glass and above all always fall on your feet with Paola Egonu’s grit when she jumps for a dunk. Virtually invincible.

Amore: you let loose under the covers without any shame.

Work: everything is perfectly under control, just the way you like it.

Salute: you are so taken with it that you start dancing like a graceful ballerina at the Paris Opera.

Tip of the day: prepare stuffed eggs for Easter lunch.

Vote 7 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Libra

You recover after the tsunami of the Full Moon just like the Napoli fans after the defeat against Milan who can’t wait to color the city in blue and white and dress up from head to toe with the gadgets of their favorite team and wander the streets with the black mask of Osimhen. You have the awareness that you are like the surfers of Wahimea Bay who can surf waves more than eight meters high.

Amore already a shy peck on the cheek seems to you the show of the girls cheers.

Work you can play the justification of the astrologer and the full moon to stay at home.

Salute: iron the last tense nerves with the hot plate and fine-tune your hair style.

Tip of the day: buy Osimhen’s black mask, of course.

Vote 6 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Scorpio

You have no intention of getting involved in sterile controversies such as the places at the table for Easter lunch that the nice mother-in-law has decided. Even the most recent topics such as the controversy over electric scooters in big cities don’t awaken any particular stimulus in you, on the contrary your renowned intellect is happy to watch a game of ‘pong’ on an old CRT screen.

Amore: today you want a double ration of crazy sex.

Work: your neurons sing Bob Marley’s ‘Three little birds’.

Salute: your sympathy is only for experienced collectors.

Tip of the day: buy a case of prosecco to take to Easter lunch.

Vote 6 –

Today’s horoscope for Sagittarius

With Jupiter in your favor which guarantees you that you are right, or in any case that you always get away with a good sufficiency, you always take the chair to explain any topic that comes to your mind to the poor patrons who approach you. Before launching into decidedly unsolicited rants, you should learn from Linus, director of radio Deejay, a certain synthetic and analytical ability that he demonstrated in a recent speech in which he talks about how his beloved Milan has changed. Understood?

Amore: today we really have a quickie on the sofa when we watch the movie.

Work: remember to analyze the data well before launching yourself too confidently.

Salute: train your breath which will be of great help for you to let loose under the covers.

Tip of the day: subscribe to ‘Focus’ magazine.

Vote 6

Today’s horoscope for Capricorn

Finally you feel exactly in the position that belongs to you, that is, together with Ferrari, Pirelli and Ferrero among the top thirty best companies in the world. Mercury, Venus and the Moon in your favor make you regain all your confidence as a true rampant manager who was swaying like a tightrope walker losing his balance. Now you can puff out your chest and feel confident that everything is right where it needs to be – in full control.

Amore: you taste it like you test the cold water of the swimming pool with your toe.

Work: your watchful and attentive gaze returns.

Salute: the idea of ​​squeezing yourself into a nice double-breasted suit of gas is a lot.

Tip of the day: treat yourself to a ride on the track with a racing motorcycle.

Vote 7 –

Today’s horoscope for Aquarius

You feel like you’ve been shocked like the World Trade Center in New York that was struck by lightning. Between the crooked moon and Mercury and Venus against you have lost, for the moment, your firm principles because your inner compass no longer marks north perfectly. These are precisely those moments in which it is better to rely on the good and always cheerful company of friends from the local pub.

Amore your desire for tenderness is buffering in search of a network.

Work you fight with all your electronic devices.

Salute even doing the shopping for you is a mission impossible.

Tip of the day: watch the ironic series ‘The Good Place’.

Vote 6

Today’s horoscope for Pisces

If the world of social networks was moved to see the story of the embrace of mother Chiara (Ferragni) who affectionately throws herself towards her little ones Leone and Victoria as soon as she has returned from a safari in South Africa, you, on the other hand, have thought of the unbridled sex that awaits her after all these days away from Fedez. Mars and the Moon in favor have access to a certain itch in the lower parts so much that you just can’t think of anything else.

Amore: you are armed to the teeth with super-performing gadgets, spark plugs and lubricants.

Work please do not exaggerate with double meanings of dubious taste.

Salute: are you ready for the feline shot, especially under the covers and at times outside the protected area.

Tip of the day: follow Karley Sciortino on Instagram for very interesting advice.

Vote 7 and a half