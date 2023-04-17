TAURUS: HOROSCOPE FROM 17 TO 23 APRIL 2023

VISIT

Between doing and not doing, right now in doubt is better not to. Let me be clear, the medium-term sky is completely on your side, with a Sun that has already entered Taurus this week and a Jupiter arriving very soon in your sky. However, we cannot consider two factors: a New Moon in the twelfth house which somewhat muddles the waters of your future professional horizons, and also a Mercury which (despite being in the sign) has been going retrograde since the 20th. «What is the most convenient way for me at work?» could be, for example, one of the possible questions that some are asking themselves during the period. Here’s Taurus, don’t answer now (especially in a hurry) because you risk making some mess that you might regret later.

In fact, it is important that you have clear ideas before launching yourself into a decision, but also before entering a negotiation with a straight leg or with a contact person who does not return clear answers. Someone is pursuing a sense of “security”, sometimes a “convenience” in business which are somewhat relative concepts. After all, what is really “safe”? Little to nothing, so don’t follow easy promises that only muddy the waters. Do what you think is right: after all, it’s the only “safe” thing. Tuesday 18 e wednesday 19 these are days that bring a certain confusion. Someone it seems stay on your side, but maybe it has its good convenience: watch out for small pitfalls. Much better from Thursday 20. (continues)