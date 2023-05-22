Home » TAURUS: HOROSCOPE FROM 22 TO 28 MAY 2023
TAURUS: HOROSCOPE FROM 22 TO 28 MAY 2023

The pace of work is becoming ever more pressing, and one must also be ready to welcome some unscheduled ones. To change one’s plans if there is a need to adapt to new standards. I am thinking, for example, of those who have recently started a new project or role, of those who have changed groups, offices or companies. Starting from new bases at first is always tiring, but then you get carried away. In this regard, some small conflicts, fatigue or irritation will be more evident on days like those of Thursday 25 e friday 26 when the Moon is against. There is always an excellent time to welcome news thanks to the presence of Mercury in the sign, now again in direct motion. If there is a “closure” in the area of ​​freelancers…

…maybe a non-renewed assignment or a client who wants to leave, it doesn’t matter. As I wrote last week, the arrival of Jupiter in your sign doesn’t just multiply new opportunities. He also leads (and inevitably) to clear the field of everything that no longer serves your professional evolution (and beyond). Anyone who is aiming to move to another city is probably moving their hands to a period between the end of this year and the beginning of next. Interesting movements for those who work during the weekend, but try to live everything more calmly because these days I see you more nervous than usual. The results will come over time, even in the form of new opportunities. (continues)

