TAURUS: HOROSCOPE FROM 24 TO 30 APRIL 2023

«Yes, no, I don’t know”. Retrograde Mercury doesn’t always help to have clear ideas or to choose the best for one’s future. But the Sun has been in your sign for a few days, and Jupiter will also arrive from mid-May, and this makes me think that you have all the credentials to get off to a good start. Somehow the business is fitting together right, and around wednesday 26 news or your “declaration of intent” can make the difference. As I have already said in other horoscopes, it is important that you are clear about the direction to take, even asking for advice from professional figures who can support you. Of course, a lot depends on the individual situations…

… but sometimes “trusting” is better than jealously holding the scepter of your decisions. Not to delegate to others or for lack of courage, but because in this period you don’t always know exactly what’s best for you. An “external” look can be of great help, more lucid in defining the situation you are going through. Watch out for the days around friday 28, someone could “attack” you, interfere in your affairs and create even more confusion. If you have a big decision to make at work – to do or not to do a certain thing, to sign or not to sign an agreement – ​​wait for the month of May, which will help you clear your head. (continues)