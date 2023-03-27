Home Health TAURUS: HOROSCOPE FROM MARCH 27 TO APRIL 2, 2023
TAURUS: HOROSCOPE FROM MARCH 27 TO APRIL 2, 2023

This week and the following week will be really important to mark a starting point (or arrival) of a negotiation, a project, a novelty that is about to get you and your business back on track. The tipping point will be around April 3, but in all likelihood we are talking about something you are already aware of, and about which between Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 you may receive or give an important communication. All the tensions and moments of bewilderment recently experienced at work are gradually giving way to new prospectives. You are a sign that needs constant security, but when it comes to “changing direction” it is normal to experience everything with more restlessness. However, the sky speaks clearly: you have all the cards in order…

…to restart from an important “news“, to reach a goal you’ve been working on for some time, or simply to get high note moreover in your environment. If you need to present a project, hold an interview, but also send a curriculum vitae or submit a request to the company, refer to the days indicated above. Good period for the younger ones, to start apprenticeship courses, masters, but also to achieve a degree or new study paths. Freelancers, those who want to expand their circle of contacts and therefore job opportunities, can now have the right opportunity to meet new contacts. Luck, opportunities and new ideas for those who work in the field of creativity, art and entertainment. (continues)

