The semifinal of “Big Brother VIP” gave unexpected twists and surprises. In the penultimate episode of the reality show of Channel 5 conducted by Alfonso Signorini a double televoting decreed as fourth and fifth finalist Edward Tavassi e Nikita Pelizon. Luca Onestini e Andrea Maestrelli instead they were eliminated. Milena Miconi and Alberto De Pisis they will compete in televoting to decide who will be the sixth finalist. Who will win this edition?

Alfonso Signorini greets the audience in the studio and at home by giving us the previews of this semi-final. Some important verdicts will arrive this evening: two eliminated and two new finalists.

Poisons between Oriana and Nikita Oriana is always doubtful about the newfound friendship between Onestini and Nikita. The girl reiterates that she is not jealous of Nikita and that she has never put up with Nikita: “This poor thing thinks I’m jealous of her, I consider her false, she pretends to be a saintly girl but it’s not like that”. She the latter explains: “I’m sorry because even when I greet you I see that I really annoy you”. Onestini, on the other hand, recounts that he has sought peace for the quiet life of these last few days inside the house: “I don’t forget the past, but I go forward”. One thing is certain: on the one hand Oriana continues to question Nikita’s loyalty, on the other she continues to be sure of the fact that at the end of the game she would like to carry on both the friendship with Onestini and the acquaintance with Daniel.

The result of the televoting It’s time for the outcome of the televoting. Signorini explains that half of the prize money will go to the winner, and the other half will be donated to charity. The presenter calls the six contestants who are in televoting and asks them who deserves the final. Alberto, Tavassi, Nikita and Luca vote for themselves, while Milena and Andrea name Edoardo. The public’s choice will therefore seal the fate of two contestants. The first piece of news is that Nikita and Milena are safe: they are neither finalists nor eliminated. Onestini and Tavassi are the other competitor who is saved. The public has decided that Andrea is eliminated.

Surprise for Milena Milena meets Mauro, her husband, in the garden. The man is “delighted” for her and says he is “ready to marry you again”. He also confesses that her distance from his wife was very difficult at the beginning: “I understood that in 22 years with her, she is my best friend”. The vippona bursts into tears. For the actress the surprises continue. Making their entrance are the two most important women in her life: her daughters. “You are so grown up, you are beautiful”, looking at her girls.

Letter for Nikita Nikita has often talked about her relationship with her parents, not always easy and linear. Invited to Mystery, the model receives a very special surprise: her parents wrote her a letter spending words of support and esteem. “You are a very sensitive and empathetic woman, so kind and also spiritual” her mother tells her, congratulating her on the journey she has made. “You are a star that shines with its own light, you are a true, loyal and selfless person. You are not perfect, you are special and unique ”, her father tells her instead.

New finalist The fourth finalist of this edition is Tavassi. Sonia comments on the result: “He was one of the protagonists” she acknowledges and explains that she appreciates him more for his sympathy than for his role as a player. According to Orietta, the most sincere people went to the final.

New televoting A flash televoting opens to decide the next eliminated and it starts with the clear nominations Giaele, Alberto, Oriana, Tavassi and Nicole nominate Nikita. Onestini points to Milena. Nikita chooses Alberto. Nikita is the most voted. It’s up to you who to challenge. Alberto who then chooses Onestini. The least voted will be eliminated and the most voted will be the fifth finalist. The three vipponi will find out the outcome by going to the studio. The competitor who will have to leave the house is Onestini. Alberto hallucinated: “I’m petrified, I was convinced I was going out. I’m petrified, as embarrassed as I’ve ever been in my life”. Nikita and Alberto return to the house only to be called again. And they find out that Nikita is the fifth finalist.

