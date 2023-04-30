Tax Cuneo, what changes in the paycheck: the simulations

Important benefits in paycheck for workers who receive an annual gross income of up to 35 thousand euros: it is the effect of cut the tax wedge wanted by the Meloni government which will bring more money into the pockets of Italians. In the meantime, this intervention will be valid for the months between July and November, originating from the almost 3.5 billion contained in the Def (Economic and Financial Document) of 2023.

What happen

In practice, the benefits start from gross annual wages of 10,000 euros, but the greatest benefits will come in the brackets up to 25,000 euros where a cut in the tax wedge of up to seven percentage points (three plus the new four), six points less (2+4) for the 25-35 thousand euro range. This aspect too, as well as the important news on the single cheque, will be discussed on 1 May in the Council of Ministers from 11 am within the so-called “work package”.

The simulation

breakinglatest.news explains, for example, that with a gross salary of 10,000 euros per year, the beneficial effects with the 6 and 7% reduction will lead to a monthly gain of 44.92 euros, which becomes 224.58 in 5 months;

gross salaries of 12,500 euros will benefit from monthly earnings of 56.15 euros, over 5 months 280.73 euros

gross salaries of 15,000 euros will benefit from monthly earnings of 67.38 euros, over 5 months 336.88 euros

gross salaries of 17,500 euros will benefit from monthly earnings of 67.22 euros, over 5 months 336.09 euros

gross salaries of 20,000 euros will benefit from monthly earnings of 76.82 euros, over 5 months 384.10 euros

gross salaries of 22,500 euros will benefit from monthly earnings of 86.42 euros, over 5 months 432.12 euros

gross salaries of 25,000 euros will benefit from monthly earnings of 96.03 euros, over 5 months 480.13 euros

gross salaries of 27,500 euros will benefit from monthly earnings of 90.54 euros, over 5 months 452.69 euros

gross salaries of 30,000 euros will benefit from monthly savings of 90.49 euros, over 5 months 452.44 euros

gross salaries of 32,500 euros will benefit from monthly earnings of 91.52 euros, in 5 months 457.59 euros

gross salaries of 35,000 euros will benefit from monthly earnings of 98.56 euros, over 5 months 492.78 euros

What will happen next

As mentioned, the cut in the tax wedge will be implemented from May to November, on 1 December we will return to what is happening now even if it is possible that workers can maintain the cut between 2 and 3 percentage points until the end of 2023 to their income bracket.

What will happen in 2024 will be discovered with the Budget Maneuver where it will be necessary to understand whether it will be possible to return to the 6 and 7 point cuts: all this will depend on the money that will be available and as the economic newspaper points out, at least a dozen billion will be needed .