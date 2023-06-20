Tax delegation, less taxes on thirteenth month and overtime. Incremental flat tax for employees on standby

ROMA – Flat and subsidized tax for bonuses, productivity bonuses and overtime. While the generalized flat tax on employee salary increases remains “to be evaluated”. It is one of the changes to the fiscal delegation that the government proposes, via amendment, to its own text. The proposal was presented in the Finance Committee, in the Chamber, where the votes on the amendments presented by the parliamentary groups got underway at lunchtime. The executive aims to “thinner” the more than 600 requests that have rained down from the parties, between the majority and the opposition. It opens up to a maximum of twenty themes. However, they are traced back to the spirit of delegationwhich frames the general principles, then leaving the task of defining the details to the legislative decrees, making the definitive choices operational.

Overtime and subsidized thirteenth month payments

Among the government’s proposals is the introduction of one substitutive taxation of Irpef, facilitated, to be applied on productivity bonuses, overtime over a certain threshold, and thirteenths. A rate is not indicated in the text, but government sources explain that it is the 15% flat tax.

As regards the incremental flat tax for all workers, i.e. the flat tax on salary increases, the government writes that its assessment remains firm, “even for prospective purposes”, but nothing more. For the moment, therefore, the experiment already started in 2023 for VAT numbers remains.

Tax installments, ok but without precise terms

An amendment by the rapporteur Alberto Gusmeroli provides for an installment of taxes. The proposed amendment calls for “a more equitable distribution of the tax burden over time, also through a mechanism for the progressive introduction of the monthly periodicity of advances and balances and the possible reduction of withholding tax”. The reference is to the November taxes, including the personal income tax advance (second advance or a single solution) and the taxes that the self-employed and professionals have to pay. But the amendment does not go into specifics and this is because otherwise it would have no chance of entering the text of the delegation, which is based on general principles. Among the issues that have a good chance of entering the delegation are, among others, the stop to the super stamp, requested by the League and by the Brothers of Italy: the government has expressed a positive opinion, but provided that the text is reformulated, in fact reduced to a more general scope.

Electronic cigarettes and minimum tax

Government interventions also target other areas. Like when the ban on distance selling is introduced “for the purpose of contrasting the illicit market and to protect health“, even from outside national borders, of inhalation products without combustion and cigarettes that are smoked without combustion.

Instead, the OECD principles are looked at with the modification that delegates the government to introduce one 15% minimum tax to the companies of a group, located in Italy, which manages to benefit from a tax “under-taxation” thanks to the favorable tax system of some territories.

The need to prune

Pruning and diluting, however, remains a priority. Because the modification proposals presented by the parliamentary groups, in the reasoning of the government, are too many. And many are far too detailed. Compared to the 656 amendments tabled at the May 26 deadline, the majority has dried up its package, indicating about 110-120 “reported”, while the opposition, for the time being, has maintained all the initial proposals.

The traffic jam in Parliament

Time is running out because the executive’s goal is to cash in on Parliament’s green light for the enabling bill before the summer break. So he repeated several times the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo, even if the Chamber and the Senate are at risk of traffic jams, with five decrees to be converted (floods, public administration, public bodies, work and regasification terminal) and two more (Pa bis decree and the one on European infringements) on the way. These are all measures that must be approved in a few weeks if they are not to be invalidated. This is why the process of the tax delegation could stop with the green light from Montecitorio, and then move on to Palazzo Madama in September, in any case in good time to close the general picture within the established times, by the autumn. Then, from January, the first operational act, with the intervention on Irpef, which provides for the first step to reduce the rates, from the current four to three. “Compatibly with resources”, Leo specified however, because that of coverage remains the great vulnerability of Giorgia Meloni’s tax reform.

Party proposals

The pool of proposals from the parties is much broader: among the amendments filed in the Finance Committee, for example, there is the cancellation of micro taxes, such as the superbollo, but also the levies for degree exams and the issuance of diplomas. It is one of the changes contained in the majority package. Inside which is also contained the Northern League’s request for the extension of the flat tax to 15% (on revenues and fees up to 85 thousand euros) to professional associations and professional companies made up of young people under 35, but also the weakening of the tobin tax, the tax on financial transactions introduced in Italy in 2013. Once again the extension of the F24 model as a single channel for the payment of national and local taxes, penalties, contributions and other obligations towards the Public Administration: stop, therefore, at the bulletins postal. On the opposition side, the amendments of the Democratic Party stand out, which aim to cancel some articles contained in the tax delegation approved by the Council of Ministers on 16 March. Like the one relating to the extension of the two-year arrangement with creditors, the pact with the tax authorities which freezes taxes for two years, without providing for new controls. In its place, the dem are asking for a “pre-compilation” of tax returns. But the amendment does not have great possibilities because the two-year arrangement with creditors is one of the pillars of the tax reform of the right-wing government, which aims to change the face of the assessment.

Just as there will be no space for the proposed amendment to introduce the subject of the land register in the delegation. The Democratic Party wants a reform with reference to the market values ​​of real estate that redistributes the burden among taxpayers with equal revenue. But the government has repeatedly repeated that the cadastral values ​​”do not deserve an acceleration in updating”, while in other countries “the revaluation is much more dated”. A theme, that of the cadastre, on which the entire center-right keeps the point, following an approach already adopted at the time of the Draghi government, when the Lega, Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy fought to exclude the updating of annuities from the delegation fiscal, which was approved but then stopped in the Senate due to the government crisis. Among the amendments of the oppositions there are also those of the 5 stars, which have proposed the possibility for taxpayers to allocate 6 per thousand personal income tax, within the tax return, in favor of the Civil Peace Corps, an internal structure of the Civil Protection. Among the proposals of Italia Viva-Azione, however, there is the reduced VAT (at 4%, level of architectural barriers) for the safety of the territory.

