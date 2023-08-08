Tax on bank extra profits, what the law approved by the Council of Ministers provides

It was the novelty that emerged from the disparate interventions included in the two decreed to all approved by the Council of Ministers. There fee on bank extra profits was announced at a press conference by Matthew Salvini who made the proposal to the Northern League minister Giorgetti. “All the proceeds – said the deputy prime minister – will go to two items: help first home loanssigned at different times than the current ones, e tax cut“. According to government sources, the law should lead to state coffers more than two billion. In the first days of June, however, the Economy Minister himself had reassured the banks. Attended by videoconference at the event Italy Capital Markets Forum of Bloomberg in Milan, Giorgetti had specified that there was “no taxation on the extra profits” of credit institutions in the works. In two months, however, came the change of mind. But what does the rule stipulate?

The tax on extra profits will refer to balance sheets of the banks relating to the 2022 e 2023. Il 40% withdrawal will fire if the interest margin recorded in 2022 “exceeds the value for the 2021 financial year by at least 3%”. Percentage which rises to 6% when comparing 2023 with 2022. The interest margin is defined in the statistics of the Bank of Italy as the difference between interest income and passive.

The tax that will have to be paid by sixth month following the closing of the financial year prior to the one in progress on 1 January 2024. Whoever, on the other hand, on the basis of the provisions of the law, approves the financial statements after the deadline of four months from the closing of the financial year, will make the payment within the month following the approval of the budget. For subjects whose exercise does not coincide with the calendar year, if the term referred to in the first two periods expires in the year 2023, the payment is made in 2024 and, in any case, by 31 January.

A new tax that he will not be able to exceed in any case 25% of the net assets. The extraordinary tax established for 2023 has a rate of 40%, but the amount of the extraordinary tax, in any case, cannot be higher than a quota equal to 25% of the value of the net assets on the closing date of the financial year prior to the one in progress on 1 January 2023. The extraordinary tax also it is not deductible for the purposes of income tax and the regional tax on productive activities.

